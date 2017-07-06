In launching the Rolex Series, the European Tour needs to be very careful not to arouse the commercial juggernaut that is the PGA Tour, writes John McHenry.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Paul Dunne and Graeme McDowell the best of the Irish; Rory McIlroy struggles at Irish Open
Forget Ringo, Rory McIlroy believes it’s all set to come together
Only special amateurs should tee up this week, says Paul McGinley
'I don't need to read it' - Rory McIlroy staying off Twitter following Steve Elkington spat
Breaking Stories
Marcel Kittel takes the sixth stage of Tour de France; Froome retains yellow
CAS dismisses Peter Sagan appeal against disqualification
Lewis Hamilton: FIA president, Jean Todt, should answer questions on Sebastian Vettel punishment
Lifestyle
Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland weaves a new web in Hollywood
'Guide to shyness' shows it's nothing to be ashamed of
'Like a foreigner in my own home' - Returning to Ireland can be a lonely experience
Older, wiser and bang on trend
More From The Irish Examiner