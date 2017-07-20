Euro heartbreak for Dundalk as Rosenborg steal extra team victory

Rosenborg 2 - 1 Dundalk (a.e.t - Rosenborg win 3-2 on agg.) Matthias Vilhjalmsson’s header in extra-time and the top of the crossbar denied Dundalk a stunning result against Rosenborg at the Lerkendal Stadion last night as their European dreams came to a cruel end in Norway.

The Icelandic substitute rose highest to meet Vegar Hedenstad’s 98th-minute cross to put Kare Ingebrigtsen’s side ahead for the first time in the tie. However, only the width of the woodwork denied Dundalk a dream clash with Celtic in Glasgow next week as goalkeeper André Hansen tipped Ciaran Kilduff’s shot onto the bar in stoppage time at the end of the half.

Dundalk were briefly in dreamland when captain Brian Gartland gave them an early lead but the home side responded with a goal through Yann-Erik de Lanlay just before half-time to leave things tense for the remaining 77-plus minutes in Trondheim.

Vilhjalmsson’s goal was a blow but Dundalk kept pressing for a winner. It just eluded them and so there will be no repeat of last season’s stunning European adventure.

Just like in the first leg the Louth men got off to a fantastic start with the opening goal from the game’s first attempt on 12 minutes.

A great ball out of defence from Niclas Vemmelund released John Mountney on the right, the winger winning a corner off Birger Meling. Michael Duffy’s delivery saw Gartland get up above Jorgen Skjelvik with his header into the ground creeping past Hansen to the left hand corner.

It could have been 2-0 three minutes later when another Duffy corner saw David McMillan get a header away that had to be touched over the bar by Hansen.

Rosenborg were rattled with Skjelvik almost turning the ball into his own net in the 20th minute.

The Norwegians finally began to exert some pressure in the last 15 minutes of the half as the visitors began to drop deeper. On 42 minutes Hedenstad was slipped in on the right by Fredrik Midtsjo but Vemmelund did brilliantly to get across to block the effort.

Within a minute Rosenborg had their equaliser. Captain Mike Jensen turned from midfield before slipping de Lanlay in behind Sean Gannon on the left to slot past the advancing Gary Rogers.

Dundalk were fortunate not to concede a second before the break when Midtsjo’s mishit shot fell to Milan Jevtovic but his effort was clawed around the post by Rogers.

Midtsjo again threatened within a minute of the restart when he worked space for himself to get a shot away but once again Vemmelund was on hand to block his effort.

Dundalk were by now heavily on the backfoot and had another major let-off on 69 minutes when Tore Reginiussen almost scored an identical goal to his first leg equaliser. The centre half was picked out unmarked at the edge of the six-yard box by Hedenstad’s free kick but on this occasion he could only slice his effort into the grateful arms of Rogers.

Having weathered the storm, Dundalk got back into proceedings, and on 83 minutes a clever free-kick routine saw a combination of Patrick McEleney and Stephen O’Donnell tee up Robbie Benson — Hansen had to turn the ball around the post.

Both sides had chances at the death to prevent extra-time with McMillan heading a Dane Massey cross wide before Rogers turned a Midsjo shot around the post in the first minute of stoppage time.

Rosenborg’s pressure continued into extra-time with Skjelvik drilling just wide moments before Vilhjalmsson headed the hosts in front.

The Norwegians had goalkeeper Hansen to thank for keeping them in the game, however, when he tipped Kilduff’s effort from Gartland’s flick up onto the top of the crossbar in stoppage time.

There was a couple of half-chances in the second half for Kilduff and Jamie McGrath but neither seriously threatened Rosenborg as the Irish champions’ challenge simply ran out of steam.

The dream is over for Dundalk and it’s one they will rue letting slip for some time to come.

'We gave it a go' - Kenny rues missed chances as Dundalk exit Champions League in Norway. https://t.co/qY1FgRCN5E pic.twitter.com/2FY1B8uht2 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2017

ROSENBORG:

Hansen, Hedenstad, Reginiussen, Skjelvik, Meling; Jensen, Konradsen, Midtsjo, Jevtovic, Bendtner (Lundemo 114), de Lanlay (Vilhjalmsson 72).

DUNDALK:

Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Vemmelund, Massey; Mountney, Benson, Shields, Duffy (O’Donnell 59); McEleney (McGrath 84); McMillan (Kilduff 94).

Referee:

Aliyar Aghayev (Azerbaijan).