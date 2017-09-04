Home»Sport»Soccer

MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: EP or Croker? A few minor differences...

Monday, September 04, 2017

The All-Ireland hurling final is on at the same time as the Electric Picnic music and arts festival in Laois, but it’s not hard to keep them distinct in your mind.

Micheál Donoghue with his sons Niall, Con, and Cian after Galway's All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford. Picture: Brendan Moran

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Somewhere in a parallel GAA universe...


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Belgium reach World Cup while Luxembourg claim stunning draw with France

Home comforts the consolation for Lee Slattery after losing out on Czech title

Sergio Garcia's chances suffer early blow in Dell Technologies Championship

Denis Shapovalov's US open adventure ends with fourth round defeat

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 