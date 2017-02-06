Eoin O’Neill: We kept Galway alive with missed chances

Nine wides in the first-half, six in the second. Two excellent goal chances squandered and a 74th-minute free to win the game not capitalised on.

No surprise then at Cork selector Eoin O’Neill’s verdict that this was a game of “missed chances”. A missed opportunity too to get an early win on the board.

“Between wides and balls dropped short, we had 14 misses in the first half which was a bit disappointing. We had 15 wides in total and you can’t win games like that,” said O’Neill. “We gave Galway the opportunity of being in the game a bit more by missing those chances. That kept them alive.”

The Cork selector felt the result should have been wrapped up long before Colm O’Neill stood over that 74th minute free with the sides deadlocked.

“Fellas might say Colm missed a free there at the end. He did, fair enough. But he made a massive contribution when he came on. He showed what he can do.

“The bench we had here today, we didn’t have that last year because of the amount of injuries we had. That got us a result today. Last year, we might have lost that game because of not having those options off the bench.”

O’Neill added: “From our point of view, I thought we were the better team and we just didn’t get the result. We did get something out of it which is a good sign for our guys. We are ambitious. We want to get out of this division. We came up here to win this game and we are disappointed, there is no point saying otherwise.”

Galway manager Kevin Walsh, meanwhile, was satisfied to have garnered a share of the spoils.

“In the first-half, we were very poor. Our off-the-ball running and outlet passes were very poor. First game at home, national league, some of them seized up in the first half. But we went through things at half-time and the second half was really encouraging, particularly against the wind, as well as coming back at the end.”