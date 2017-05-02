Home»Sport»Soccer

Eoin Morton claims first major stage race

Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Brian Canty

Eoin Morton won his first major stage race yesterday when he claimed overall victory in the AmberGreen Energy Tour of Ulster in Moy, Co Tyrone.

Eoin Morton

The UCD-Fitzcycles.ie man rode a textbook race all week-end and took the race leader’s pink jersey on Sunday courtesy of back-to-back days in the winning break.

The An Post Rás stage winner started yesterday’s third and final stage 49 seconds clear of Robert Jon McCarthy (Monaghan) but when the latter went up the road in a threatening escape Morton was in real trouble.

Also in the break were Mark O’Callaghan and Anthony Walsh (both Aqua Blue Academy), Darnell Moore (Caldwell Cycles Omagh), Chris McGlinchey and Lindsay Watson (Cycling Ulster) David McFall (Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club), David Watson (The Bike House CC), and Ian Richardson (UCD-Fitzcycles.ie).

The latter was under no obligation to work in the move as Morton was back in the peloton but when the gap grew to almost 1’30” Richardson sensed danger.

He dropped back to the peloton where Morton and the rest of his team were chasing furiously.

But in Richardson they had a real motor and he did some ferocious pulls to bring back those up ahead, despite an amount of counter attacks from would-be challengers.

The break was eventually reeled in and a bunch sprint ensued with Simon Ryan (Strata3/VeloRevolution) taking the gallop from Matteo Cigala (Aqua Blue Racing) and Marc Potts (Cycling Ulster).

Crossing the line in the same time was Morton who won the race outright for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Ronan Tuomey (Mercedes Benz-Cork Giant) wrapped up overall victory in the O’Leary’s Stone Kanturk 3-day yesterday.

The talented junior had 34 seconds to spare over fellow junior Conor Gallagher (Castlebar CC), with Michael Considine (Blarney CC) third a further six seconds back.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cycling, AmberGreen Energy Tour of Ulster

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katie Taylor prompts battle for TV rights

Lewis Hamilton mystified as form plummets

Sam Moffett profits as Roy White bales out

Five things we learned at the Punchestown Festival


Breaking Stories

Mark Selby claims third Snooker World Championship title

Wondergoal from Emre Can gives Liverpool advantage in Champions League race

Watch: Emre Can just scored an absolute worldie for Liverpool

Golf's lawmakers to review use of aids to read the lie of greens

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Smart students grab an early date with SUSI

Is Kim Kardashian a positive role model?

Anne Rynne steps out of Barry and Christy Moores' shadows with first album - at 68

Being liberated from secrets is the best thing to happen to Caitlyn Jenner

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 29, 2017

    • 3
    • 12
    • 16
    • 21
    • 39
    • 44
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 