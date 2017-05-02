Eoin Morton claims first major stage race

Eoin Morton won his first major stage race yesterday when he claimed overall victory in the AmberGreen Energy Tour of Ulster in Moy, Co Tyrone.

The UCD-Fitzcycles.ie man rode a textbook race all week-end and took the race leader’s pink jersey on Sunday courtesy of back-to-back days in the winning break.

The An Post Rás stage winner started yesterday’s third and final stage 49 seconds clear of Robert Jon McCarthy (Monaghan) but when the latter went up the road in a threatening escape Morton was in real trouble.

Also in the break were Mark O’Callaghan and Anthony Walsh (both Aqua Blue Academy), Darnell Moore (Caldwell Cycles Omagh), Chris McGlinchey and Lindsay Watson (Cycling Ulster) David McFall (Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club), David Watson (The Bike House CC), and Ian Richardson (UCD-Fitzcycles.ie).

The latter was under no obligation to work in the move as Morton was back in the peloton but when the gap grew to almost 1’30” Richardson sensed danger.

He dropped back to the peloton where Morton and the rest of his team were chasing furiously.

But in Richardson they had a real motor and he did some ferocious pulls to bring back those up ahead, despite an amount of counter attacks from would-be challengers.

The break was eventually reeled in and a bunch sprint ensued with Simon Ryan (Strata3/VeloRevolution) taking the gallop from Matteo Cigala (Aqua Blue Racing) and Marc Potts (Cycling Ulster).

Crossing the line in the same time was Morton who won the race outright for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Ronan Tuomey (Mercedes Benz-Cork Giant) wrapped up overall victory in the O’Leary’s Stone Kanturk 3-day yesterday.

The talented junior had 34 seconds to spare over fellow junior Conor Gallagher (Castlebar CC), with Michael Considine (Blarney CC) third a further six seconds back.