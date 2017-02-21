Eoin Larkin stands by cut off Cats

Eoin Larkin stands by his criticism of Kilkenny’s performance in going down to Clare in Sunday’s Division 1A game in Ennis.

The recently-retired forward mentioned the potential among the young players but was aghast at the lack of work-rate among the Cats in the 13-point defeat, the heaviest the county has experienced under Brian Cody.

Speaking on Newstalk last night, Larkin defended his tweet following the game in which he posted: “Not good enough from Kk. still reliant on experienced lads. Younger lads need to have the attitude NEVER give up. Too many standing around”.

He said: “My phone hasn’t stopped going since last night. I was merely expressing an opinion. I’m sure other people have different opinions but I wasn’t slamming any of the younger lads.

"I know there are great, young lads in there and it probably will take them time to adjust to inter-county level. I know I certainly didn’t set the world alight when I started.”

But Larkin couldn’t deny he was frustrated with the lack of fight he saw.

“It certainly wasn’t skill levels (that were lacking). As I’ve seen over the last couple of years, most of them young lads have come in on the training panels making up the numbers and there is certainly bundles of skill they have.

"It wasn’t that frustrated me – it was the work-rate. I’m not expecting miracles. That has to come in time but I was expecting more out of them.”

The James Stephens man is confident Kilkenny will be “involved in the business end of the championship” but admits he is worried about the full-back line.

“I don’t think you can afford to take Padraic Walsh out of the half-back line and put him in full-back. He’s not a natural full-back. “