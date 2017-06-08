Home»Sport»Soccer

Eoin Cadogan and Aidan Walsh to miss out

Thursday, June 08, 2017
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

Aidan Walsh and Eoin Cadogan are not expected to feature for the Cork footballers in Saturday’s Munster semi-final against Tipperary.

Eoin Cadogan: Again rated as extremely doubtful.

Walsh departed the fray 10 minutes into the game at Dungarvan with a hamstring injury and is struggling to regain full fitness in time for the visit of Tipp. Cadogan, meanwhile, is again rated as extremely doubtful.

The 30-year-old has not togged for the Cork footballers since last July’s qualifier defeat to Donegal. Luke Connolly is tipped for a return to the matchday 26 — the Nemo Rangers forward hasn’t seen gametime since the league defeat to Clare on March 5.

Former Cork footballer Colman Corrigan has warned that a second consecutive championship defeat to the Premier County would set Cork back a long way and could signal the end of the road for a number of the more experienced players. He urged Peadar Healy’s charges to “throw off the shackles” at Páirc Uí Rinn as he feels players are being too cautious in their approach, owing to a lack of confidence.

“They need leaders on Saturday night, not alone the lads who have been there a while such as Donncha O’Connor, Paul Kerrigan, and Alan O’Connor; they need the younger fellas to stand up too. They need to throw caution to the wind,” said the two-time All Star defender.

“Certainly, looking at this team, every single one of them is afraid to make a mistake. They are like rabbits caught in headlights. They are afraid to move the ball forward, they are afraid to kick it. As a result, when they receive the ball, they pass it backward. I don’t think that is a game-plan. That has to be a lack of confidence.

“But when you are young and exuberant, for God’s sake, go and have a cut. If you make a mistake, so what? They need to stop being afraid of making mistakes. Go and take the game to Tipperary. I’ve gone to see them many times and I am scratching my head and tearing my hair out. I know there are footballers on this team that can play football if the shackles are thrown off.

“There is always one game that can ignite the season. They must play with abandon.”

Alan O’Connor, meanwhile, contested his one-match suspension before the Central Hearings Committee at Croke Park last night.

The Cork midfield received a straight red card from referee Rory Hickey for a high challenge on Waterford’s Brian Looby during the closing stages of the Munster quarter-final. A verdict had not been given at the time of going to print.

