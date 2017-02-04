Home»Sport»Soccer

Emotional Ken Moore hails St Francis duo

Saturday, February 04, 2017
Bernard O’Neill Boxing

St Francis BC coach Ken Moore hailed Tommy Casey and Myles Casey after last night’s Limerick v Antrim showdowns at the National Elite Championships in Dublin in an emotional week for the Shannonsiders.

Michael Frayne of St Mary's, right, lands a punch on Robert Burke of Glasnevin in the 81KG bout last night. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Myles beat Eamon McNally in the bantam class, but Tommy dropped a unanimous decision to flyweight TJ Waite, who lost to Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine in the 2015 final, at the National Stadium.

“Tommy boxed well. It’s great to him see split rounds with a boxer of the calibre of TJ. The correct man got the decision. Myles won it two years ago and hopefully can kick on from this,” said Moore, in a week in which St Francis BC President, Noel Griffin, passed away.

“It will be very hard to say goodbye to Noel at tomorrow’s funeral. He has given 60 years service to Limerick and Irish boxing.”

Mark McCole, Emmet Brennan, Fearghus Quinn, Stephen Broadhurst and Caoimhin Hynes also won on the tournament’s opening night. Rio Olympians David Oliver Joyce, and Steven Donnelly and Dean Gardiner, Roy Sheahan and Conor Wallace, a sparring partner to UFC star Conor McGregor, withdrew from Championships because of injuries.

World Elite finalists Joe Ward and Kellie Harrington received byes to next weekend semi-finals and finals on February 17. Harrington will meet Shauna O’Keeffe or Amy Broadhurst for the lightweight belt vacated by Katie Taylor who has turned pro.

