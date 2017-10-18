Emotional John Caulfield heaps praise on players

An emotional John Caulfield heaped praise on his players after Cork City clinched the Airtricity Premier Division title in front of their delirious fans at Turner’s Cross.

Caulfield admitted that their stuttering form in recent weeks has been a challenge for management but he insisted it was always going to be difficult for his side to match the intensity which they displayed prior to the mid season break.

Caulfield told RTÉ Sport: “I didn’t think it would take two nil-all draws to get us over the line, it has been difficult, we set an incredible pace at the start of the season and then to lose an Irish international and we struggled to score.” The international in question is Seanie Maguire whose goals proved central to City’s title charge.

However following his departure to Preston North End last July, Caulfield’s men have struggled to find the net on a consistent basis.

The manager accepted those issues had left him worried but was thrilled with how his players had responded when under the cosh.

“It was about managing that, getting over the line and to be fair to the lads, they have been great, and the fans, who have been 12 years waiting,” said Caulfield.

"We felt we could go to another level" - Cork City manager John Caulfield on winning the Airtricity League Premier Division. pic.twitter.com/bqRPsPCwNq — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 17, 2017

“Our first two thirds of the season was phenomenal, we stuttered a little bit and it was all about managing it so to win it with a couple of games to go, “I’m delighted.

“To be fair, Dundalk have been great champions with great management and great players.

“They set incredible standards, but we felt after winning the cup last year that we’d go to another level.

He continued: “Our incredible record, 22 matches unbeaten, was phenomenal, so we had to raise our standards and we did. We lost players during the league, but the lads just got on with it, everyone threw everything at us and ultimately, we took six or more points off every team and that’s a great stat.”

A jubilant Alan Bennett, who has now won two league titles with Cork City was full of praise for this side.

Bennett, the only surviving member of the side which landed City’s last title 12 years ago said:

“Up until this point, 19 goals conceded is pretty good. If you take out two games (Shamrock Rovers and Limerick), it’s 14 goals in 29 games, that’s what championship winning teams are built on. It’s been an amazing season, the boys up front did all the work, got the points in early doors, and we got there in the end.”

Bennett was thrilled to have finally got over the line, especially in front of their own fans at Turner’s Cross.

“That’s for everyone else outside the group, it’s hard when you’re building yourself up to win a league and you don’t get it and you’ve got to go back in and get yourself up.

“The Dundalk game, we needed five points, after that we needed two, after Bohs, we needed one and we got that. It’s an absolute pleasure to represent this club.”

On-loan Burton Albion defender Ryan Delaney admitted to being thrilled at having played a part in a title winning campaign.

“It is magnificent. It’s been a great year for me, I personally came over to play games and I learned a lot coming over here. “