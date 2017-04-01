Embattled Wenger planning for next season

Arsene Wenger is planning for next season as manager of Arsenal and believes uncertainty over his future should not affect his current squad or potential new recruits.

Premier League

ARSENAL V MANCHESTER CITY

Tomorrow: Emirates Stadium, 4pm

Referee: Andre Marriner

TV: Sky Sports 1

Bet: Arsenal 2/1, Man City 13/10, Draw 13/5

The 67-year-old could still walk away from the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires in the summer as supporters continue to protest against his reign.

Wenger, who celebrated 20 years in charge of the Gunners in October, has increasingly split the fan base in recent months, especially following a run of six defeats in nine games.

That slump included a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and two of their three wins in that time came against non-league sides Sutton and Lincoln in the FA Cup.

Wenger has never finished outside the Premier League’s top four in any full season at the helm but Arsenal now sit sixth, with another protest planned ahead of tomorrows visit of Manchester City.

He revealed after the recent 3-1 loss at West Brom that he has made a decision on whether he will stay or go at the end of the season — but admits he has had to start preparations for next year as if he will remain at the club.

Asked if he was planning for next season, the Frenchman replied: “Yes, of course.

“But that again, I told you, do I stay two months or 10 years, I plan. I do my job exactly the same. Of course you can do that.”

If Arsenal do finish outside the Champions League positions, there is likely to be an overhaul of their squad during the summer.

But planning ahead is crucial if a club is to avoid missing out on key targets and Wenger insists top players will be attracted by the lure of playing for Arsenal, regardless of who the manager is come the start of next term.

“Yes of course,” he replied when asked if transfer targets will ask if he will be at the club. “But we are always honest and when you speak with people you are always honest. Arsenal is a world brand today, respected all over the world.

“The Arsenal name is bigger than my name and coming to Arsenal is more important — you don’t come to Arsene Wenger, you come to Arsenal.

“But we are at the moment not in a transfer mode. We analyse what we have to strengthen but we are not in contract negotiations at the moment with players.”

Wenger also called for his players to “be men” and concern themselves more with performances on the pitch rather than any uncertainty off it.

“I personally believe that, to be professional, is to perform on a football pitch and not look for excuses that are not real problems outside the pitch,” he said.

For his part, City boss Pep Guardiola believes Wenger can win back the support of disgruntled fans.

Guardiola said: “All the managers want to win. It’s simple like that. We are strong when we win, we are weak when we don’t win.

“When he goes back to winning, the fans will be happy again. I promise you, 100%.”

Guardiola has no doubt Wenger has the ability to continue and could extend his two-decade tenure.

The Spaniard said: “People should understand how difficult football is today, all the teams are more prepared. When the bosses decide, or Arsene decides, to stay and keep going he believes it is the best solution for Arsenal.

“Managers lose games. He’s been there a long time because he’s good.”

Arsenal’s slump has seen them slip to sixth in the tight battle for Champions League qualification but Guardiola denies it is a good time to face them. He said: “When you lose a lot of games it is a dangerous moment to face them. I would prefer to face Arsenal after a lot of wins.”