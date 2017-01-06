Home»Sport»Soccer

Elusive success beckons for Thomas O’Malley

Friday, January 06, 2017
Tommy Lyons

After four quiet days, Irish racing action returns at Dundalk, where Thomas O’Malley has been found what looks a good winning opportunity in the Elusive Pimpernel Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse has been frustrating to follow, but ran on in good style in a similar event last time and a similar display should get him home in front this time.

Rock In Peace should ensure a good gallop from the outset, and that can set it up for Thomas O’Malley to come with a telling late run. Boy Charlton was an eye-catcher last time and may be found a winning opportunity in the near future, while newcomer Caesar’s Comet is of obvious given he comes from the yard of Michael Halford.

One of the more interesting runners on the card is Mawaany, who contests the Race Displays Maiden. One of two runners for trainer Ger Lyons, his four runs to date have come for Michael Stoute, and if his penultimate effort could be taken literally he would difficult to oppose here.

READ NEXT Pivot Bridge gives Adrian McGuinness second win in as many days

On that occasion, he finished strongly to be beaten just a neck behind a horse, Red Cardinal, which went on to win his next two starts before being placed in Group 3 company and then being sold to race in Germany, where his first start resulted in a runner-up finish in a Group 1.

While the link to that level of form is tenuous, the third-placed runner at Bath, Emperor Napoleon, is rated 88, and fourth-placed Mazaz, who won an all-weather maiden in October, is 86.

That suggests Mazaany is of a standard which should be more than good enough to win a maiden at this time of year. He doesn’t sport the visor which he wore on his last three starts for Stoute, and the market should provide the best guide to his chance, but if it speaks positively, he should be very hard to beat.

Walkabout was a real eye-catcher last time and is another to be with if the market speaks favourably in the minutes before the off. Out the back for most of the journey on his most recent start, here last month, he made late progress to be beaten just five lengths in eighth place behind Solar Heat.

The winning hurdler looks more than capable of winning off a rating of 56 and this looks a good opportunity to exploit that mark.

Cocoa Beach showed enough on his debut for Ger Lyons to suggest he could be a leading player in the www.stageandlighting.ie rated race.

Quite keen on that occasion, last month, he was beaten only three and a quarter lengths in seventh place behind Geological, and it’s reasonable to expect a significant step forward from that effort.

The draw hasn’t been very kind, but his current mark looks reasonable, and a big run can be expected.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS horse racing, horses, racing, Thomas OMalley, Elusive Pimpernel Maiden

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Spartan approach sees John Halligan fight his corner

Garda Traffic Corps are keeping the show on the road

There must be a paper trail on tracker mortgage decisions

‘One seizure lifted her that high off the bed — it could have killed her’


Breaking Stories

Munster make ten changes for emotionally charged trip to Racing

John Obi Mikel wrote a touching letter to Chelsea fans and they've got nothing but love for him

Paul Gascoigne in rehab as he seeks help in battle with alcoholism

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 