Eimear Ryan: The fear of winning

I’m a writer and a camogie player, and I struggle to reconcile the two roles. Both are lovely and largely useless. Both are done primarily for their own sake, not for profit or fame. The only certainty of both disciplines is that you’ll never master them, says Eimear Ryan.

When I was 17, before I realised that it was impossible to write about sports without sounding hyperbolic or hopelessly romantic, I wrote a novel about camogie. I wanted to be a writer and, being a fairly sheltered and well-behaved teenager from the midlands, camogie was the only life experience I had to work with.

The draft has survived down the years on the external hard drive I use to transfer files when one laptop expires and a new one is acquired. I recently revisited the draft for the first time in a decade, the file last modified on August 31st, 2006.

It was abandoned, poignantly, at 37,000 words – the mid-novel hump. There’s a frantic, excitable feel to the text, of the sort that only a teenage girl can produce, and helpful expository digressions at the start of each chapter for those not indoctrinated into the sport from birth. Come into my gaah world, the novel pleads on every page. See how cool it is? See how hardcore we are?

Team sport does something to a girl. You get to think about your body in terms of what it can do, rather than how it looks. You become more engine than ornament. It is the only context in which I have ever been praised for aggression. It teaches you to be commanding, to take your ground.

To assert, rather than mitigate, your physical presence. Win the dirty ball is our team’s mantra - get into the thick of it, where it’s not pretty, and emerge with the ball in your hand. Slog is as valuable as skill. Perseverance is as vital as ability. Team sport confers on women opportunities usually only given to men: the chance to face fears, take risks, and get hurt without serious consequences.

Though I’m now a less skittish, nervy player than I was in my younger days, there are things I fear. I still get scared when I go in for a high ball. It’s the lottery of it: the clash of bodies midair, the possibility of a broken hand, or of the unseen jab from behind when you’re at full stretch and vulnerable. When I manage to pull off a catch, I’m unreasonably pleased on the basest of levels, like a Labrador after retrieving a frisbee.

During the summer, each arm is a flowchart of bruises - some old and yellowing, some new and purplish-blue. They map the narratives of each match and session. You feel the belts but they don’t get sore until later, when the adrenalin turns off like a stuttery tap.

Sometimes I feel the need to cover the bruises up, wearing long-sleeve shirts like a teenage self-harmer. You get looks, sometimes, particularly in cities; the man at your side gets stern, suspicious glares. My team mates schedule their weddings for the off-season, so their skin will be unblemished in photographs.

In a culture where women are most valued for how pretty and agreeable they are, to be given a platform to test female physical strength and courage feels, at times, almost transgressive. Women leathering into each other, striving to best each other, doesn’t fit with our notions of femininity. Is this part of why women’s team sports don’t have the audience that men’s do?

There is a psychological phenomenon my coach likes to quote: ‘The fear of winning can be as big as the fear of losing.’

It sounds counter-intuitive: what’s better than winning? But winning

creates expectations. Winning demands you do better next time, win again and again. Losing is easy and comfortable; everyone knows how. Winning requires arrogance, something which girls are typically socialised against at a young age.

Oh no, I’m desperate. State of me. Would you stop it’s from Penneys.

In other words, winning takes balls.

I was a member of the last Tipperary senior camogie squad to win an All- Ireland. It was 2004, the year of my Leaving Cert and the ill-fated novel. I was 17 and green, half in awe of the already famous veterans of the team (Hughes, McDonnell, Gaynor, Brophy) and of our charismatic manager, former Tipp wing back Raymie Ryan.

My expectations, as a fringe member of a successful county panel, were great. We had just won an historic three-in- a-row; we had won five out of the last six finals, in fact. I felt it would always be this way.

More than that, I would be a lynchpin of the next generation of players, a wing forward on the next All Ireland- winning team, perhaps. None of these things came about. Tipp hasn’t won an All-Ireland in over 10 years, and I never rose beyond number 25 in the ranks.

It being 2004, the squad was awash with money. People were lining up to sponsor us. About a month after I first started training with them, the entire 2003 panel headed off to the States to celebrate the previous year’s All-Ireland win. Expenses were generous. ‘Do you need a new pair of boots?’ Raymie would ask us. ‘Any physio sessions? A few spare hurleys?’

The sport being, technically, amateur, there was often nowhere for the money to go other than to buy us all a new kit for every championship game. For a time there, I could have togged out my own seven-a-side team in Tipperary hoodies, socks, skorts – that mystical union of skirt and shorts – and those ubiquitous O’Neills navy tracksuit bottoms.

Once I stopped training with the Tipp squad, I never wore those navy tracksuit bottoms again. Even now, whenever I hear the swish of somebody walking past in them, I am transported back to those dressing rooms, those fields.

There was a strange androgyny to my childhood, obsessively pursuing this sport that was, back in the 80’s and early 90’s, very much a man’s game. There was a summer when I was three or four that I would only answer to ‘Nicky’, after Tipperary legend Nicky English. During my pious phase, I learned the Hurler’s Prayer off by heart, the final lines of which read:

May the great referee when he calls my name,

Say ‘You hurled like a man, you played the game.’

I recited this nightly with a sort of pagan fervour, only slightly puzzled at the omission of my gender.

My local camogie club was founded when I was 10 but by that time I was already embedded in the boys’ squads. I played hurling through U14 level, and even for an awkward, ill-advised year at U16, togging out surreptitiously in the loo.

Being good at hurling was like a secret pass into the mysterious and altogether more interesting world of boys, a way of overriding their pre-teen disdain for girls. They would say anything around me because I did not count as a girl. I once overheard a teammate remark that I was ‘some man’, and didn’t mind, because I knew he meant it as a compliment.

This was how I grew up: summer camps. Roll-lifting competitions. Trips to Mosney for Community Games long puck. Seven-a-side blitzes. Autograph books in Semple Stadium. The soothing monotony of hitting the ball against the gable end, over and over, as far as the summer dusk will take you.

The writer Claire Vaye Watkins published an essay in Tin House last November called ‘On Pandering’ that was so popular it briefly crashed the website’s servers. In it, Watkins describes growing up as an aspiring writer in an education system that held male writers and male experience to be inherently more literary, and more worthy of emulation, than their female equivalents.

One section, titled ‘Watching Boys Do Stuff’, struck a chord: I’ve watched boys play the drums, guitar, sing, watched them play football, baseball, soccer, pool, Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. I’ve watched them golf. Just the other day I watched them play a kind of sweaty, book-nerd version of basketball.

I’ve watched them work on their trucks and work on their master’s theses. I’ve watched boys build things: half-pipes, bookshelves, screenplays, careers.

I’ve watched boys skateboard, snowboard, act, bike, box, paint, fight, and drink. I could probably write my own series of six virtuosic autobiographical novels based solely on the years I spent watching boys play Resident Evil and Tony Hawk’s ProSkater. I watched boys in my leisure time, I watched boys in my love life, and I watched boys in my education.

I think of this passage when I see the small crowds that come to watch our games, to watch girls do stuff for a change. They’re usually parents, siblings and partners – it’s generally only those who have a personal connection to the players who come to watch.

‘There’s very little drama on camogie teams,’ a former mentor said to me recently. His tone was puzzled; he was trying to reason it out. And he’s right. Camogie teams rarely suffer from the issues that plague team sports - no egos, no feigned injuries, no punching, no mouthing. There is a grim sense of getting on with it.

Camogie players don’t engage in drama because we have no audience.

My Tipp career ended unhappily. I went to Dublin for college, and the training schedule became arduous: getting a bus, then a Luas, then a lift, three nights a week. A seven-hour schlep of an evening. I resented the way it took me away from study, my tentative group of friends, the city.

Raymie left, the new manager didn’t rate me, and I spent a year ghosting along the fringes of the squad. I quit quietly the following year, knowing I would be going to Boston for a semester in the middle of the season.

After much deliberation I took my hurleys with me on the transatlantic flight, packaged up tight and designated by the airline as ‘Special Baggage’. I ignored them for a couple of months, leaving them in the corner of my bare room in Allston.

I busied myself with the wonders of varsity life, just like they said it would be on TV: keggers, letter jackets, old grandiose buildings. I took classes in psychology and creative writing that I wouldn’t get the chance to do at home.

I spent hours in Barnes & Noble pawing American editions, buying a coffee on the way out as payment for my furtive reading. (It was in Boston I took up that other amateur game: writing short stories.) I eventually unwrapped the hurleys when my brother visited so that we could go for pucks on Boston Common.

There was a strange sort of glamour to it. Stares, both curious and appalled, and the odd yelled comment: Hey! That’s that crazy sport I’ve seen on ESPN! It was the most fun I’d had with a hurley in my hand for years.

My first hurley was a sawn-off, a 28-inch cut down to size. My father taught me the basics, telling me a good hurley should be an extension of my arm. I started on the front lawn, drop-hitting a tennis ball off the wall, gradually improving until I was admitted to play with my two older siblings.

The small toilet window we broke many times over; the sheepish car journeys to the hardware shop in Roscrea for replacement panes of glass.

Hurleys accumulate; the shed at home is a graveyard of them. I can trace my playing career through them: sticks of various lengths, grubby with use, cracked and fissured. Carefully wound with insulating tape in club colours.

These days, I play with a type of fibreglass hurley manufactured in an industrial estate in Offaly. Though disdained by purists – they have none of the spring or grain or tradition of the bespoke ash hurleys your local guy will make for you – I like them. They’re always the same length, weight and shape. I am convinced they hit further than their ash counterparts, and the bas has a stippled grippy surface that makes controlling the ball easier.

They’re also convenient for being unbreakable. For the last six years I have lived in either Dublin or Cork, both more or less equidistant from my home village. I don’t know any hurley-makers in the city; I don’t have a local fixer. I buy one fibreglass hurley a year and it sees me through the season.

When I jump in the car after work to make the two-hour drive home for a match or a training session, I can rely on the hurleys in my boot, quietly indestructible and ready to be deployed. Your hurley is an extension of your arm is an extension of your person is an extension of your family is an extension of your community – It’s the one thing that keeps drawing me home.

I grew up in a small village called Moneygall, best known as the ancestral home of Barack Obama and for being a convenient stop-off on the motorway between Dublin and Limerick. In the media coverage of Obama’s visit in 2011, the village was invariably referred to as Moneygall, Co. Offaly.

It is, in fact, a border village. Those of us on the Tipp side of the fence, myself included, would argue that, since we play our hurling in the Tipperary championship, the village is culturally Tipp - if geographically, technically, actually in Offaly.

In Moneygall, we Ryans are numerous and devoted to hurling. You don’t get much choice in the matter; it is ingrained. My dad and his brothers were part of the last legendary Moneygall senior hurling team that won Tipperary county titles in ’75 and ’76. My grandfather, Séamus Ó Riain, was President of the GAA from 1967-70. Tipp lost the All-Ireland final twice during his tenure.

Sometimes I’ll catch him in archive footage on Reeling In The Years or Up For The Match, dapper in a three-piece suit, handing over the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a tight smile. At this stage in my playing career, I can reasonably expect to be marking players at least 10 years my junior. The reminders are everywhere.

There’s the dressing-room banter of the Cork-based club I train with: talk of mocks, debs, CAO forms. And I notice it on the field. The speed goes. In a 20-yard dash, the willowy teenager with the high metabolism will beat you. So you compensate.

Learn to throw a hip or an elbow in front of your marker the split second before the ball breaks. Learn to sidestep and shimmy to eke out the yard or two of space you need to strike.

During my teenage summers, I had training or a match practically every night. At that age, you are up to your eyes in teams. There’s your underage club team - probably more than one age bracket, especially if your club is small and numbers are tight. A couple of my teammates and I were playing Junior B when we were 14. Then you have your school or college team, and maybe a county panel, if you’re lucky. The potential for burnout is huge, and it happens.

Now, approaching 30, I have only one team, one peg on which to hook my summer hopes. It focuses the mind. Now that I only have a few years of playing left, winning has never meant more.

In 2004, the centenary of the Camogie Association, rumours swirled the All-Ireland camogie final would be the curtain-raiser for the hurling final, a slot usually given to the minor hurlers. The idea captivated me, so obvious and sensible that I wondered why it didn’t happen every year. Camogie finals pull in a respectable crowd of 15-to- 20,000, but in the bowl of Croke Park, that number can feel sparse. Didn’t the players – and the sport as a whole – deserve the spotlight, the full glare of 80,000 spectators?

I’m not sure why it didn’t happen, in the end. Some say that it was the decision of the Camogie Association, preferring to have their own day out, anxious of looking like an offshoot.

But even now it strikes me as a missed opportunity. Women’s sports often struggle for an audience, but when you stage them alongside their male counterparts - track and field, tennis, swimming - there’s equal interest in both. You draw a crowd not by riding on the men’s coattails, but by treating both codes as if they are the same sport - which, of course, they are.

Instead, each September, we take a group of raw 18-year- old boys and elevate them on the biggest stage there is. Most of these lads won’t make it to the county senior team. They will not grow into these positions. They will not build team spirit over many seasons. For many of them, it will be over quickly.

It’s not for me to say whether these lads can handle the hype and the scrutiny, whether it’s fair to make their Leaving Cert summer the pinnacle of their sporting careers, whether they deserve the visibility and esteem of the first Sunday in September more than senior women’s teams. But it rankles.

This is major, goes the tagline for the All-Ireland minor championship. In its cinematic and beautifully-shot TV ad, the heroes are tall and good-looking, on their way to being men. The scrawny red-headed kid gets picked last. The girls exist in flashes, slow-dancing with the hero or sitting in rows on the field’s perimeter wall. Watching boys do stuff.

Hurling is an enigma: on the one hand defined by its humble townsland roots, on the other, haughty and self-important. It’s not easy to write about. ‘Riverdance of sport’ rings false. Those slippery military metaphors - battles, warriors, shots like bullets - come a little too easily.

And then there are the spoils, the medals - as talismanic as anything in a fairytale, their value utterly contingent on how you feel about them. Depending on how you look at it, a medal can be just another trinket, or imbued with magic.

I’m a writer and a camogie player, and I struggle to reconcile the two roles. Both are lovely and largely useless. Both are done primarily for their own sake, not for profit or fame. The only certainty of both disciplines is that you’ll never master them.

But when you do the right thing: when your marker takes a touch too many and you flick the ball away and catch it cleanly, turning the impetus of play, you feel a sense of perfection in yourself that’s as ludicrous as it is true. When you stretch for a high ball, eyes closed, the length of you exposed and vulnerable, and still your fingers find the ball. Close tight around it.When you’re out of options and play the ball into your blind spot, and it falls within the wingspan of a patient teammate, who calmly collects and casts it over the bar.

These are the small wins that keep me driving home.