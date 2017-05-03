EIMEAR RYAN: Combining bouldness of youth with craftiness of experience

No one tells you about the good aspects of ageing in a sport, writes Eimear Ryan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
‘The future for Cork hurling can be very bright...’
Frustrated Kieran Bergin opts out of Tipperary squad
Breaking Stories
Football world rallies in support of Aaron Lennon amid concerns for welfare
Make your mind up time for Cork stars Briege Corkery and Rena Buckley
Tyson Fury tells followers he's dropped 18 pounds on quest to return to ring
Leicester fans are celebrating one year since they won the Premier League, now Chelsea fans want them to repay the favour
Lifestyle
Summer cycles: Two new books to guide you on your journeys
Gametech: Mimics play on imitation in new game Prey
Making Cents: Smart students grab an early date with SUSI
Is Kim Kardashian a positive role model?
More From The Irish Examiner