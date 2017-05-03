Home»Sport»Soccer

EIMEAR RYAN: Combining bouldness of youth with craftiness of experience

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Eimear Ryan

No one tells you about the good aspects of ageing in a sport, writes Eimear Ryan.

Is 28 the magic age in hurling and camogie? Tipp star Seamus Callanan (pictured) is now 28, as is Galway's Joe Canning and Kilkenny's Richie Hogan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, hurling, GAA

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘The future for Cork hurling can be very bright...’

Frustrated Kieran Bergin opts out of Tipperary squad


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Football world rallies in support of Aaron Lennon amid concerns for welfare

Make your mind up time for Cork stars Briege Corkery and Rena Buckley

Tyson Fury tells followers he's dropped 18 pounds on quest to return to ring

Leicester fans are celebrating one year since they won the Premier League, now Chelsea fans want them to repay the favour

Lifestyle

Summer cycles: Two new books to guide you on your journeys

Gametech: Mimics play on imitation in new game Prey

Making Cents: Smart students grab an early date with SUSI

Is Kim Kardashian a positive role model?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 29, 2017

    • 3
    • 12
    • 16
    • 21
    • 39
    • 44
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 