Early goal kills tie as classy Czechs storm past Rovers

FK Mlada Boleslav 2 - 0 Shamrock Rovers (Boleslav win 5-2 on agg.) Already facing a mammoth task following the first leg, Shamrock Rovers duly bowed out of the Europa League in the Czech Republic last night.

While an electrical storm subsided just prior to the game starting, the home side blitzed Rovers to end the tie early on; Jan Chramosta putting them ahead on nine minutes before Golgol Mebrahtu added a second just after the half-hour.

Mebrahtu, who tormented Rovers in Tallaght with a brace, should have done better then glance a header wide from a Lukaš Pauschek cross six minutes in as the home side signalled their intent from the start.

Tomer Chencinski then had to tip over from Tomas Prikryl before FKMB’s early pressure yielded their lead goal.

Rovers captain Ronan Finn didn’t cut out Lukas Pauschek’s cross and Chramosta, scorer of their third goal in Dublin, swept the ball home.

That all but killed the tie there and then in the perfect start for the Czechs as Rovers faced into a long evening.

Luke Byrne got forward on the left to drill a cross that Shaw couldn’t just connect with as Rovers tried to work the way into the game.

But they couldn’t keep the ball well enough as FKMB continued to control the game, doubling their lead a little too easily on 31 minutes.

Pauschek and Pavel Cmovs carved Rovers open in from the right to set up Mebrahtu.

The big striker displayed superb composure to cut past a defender and stroke the ball to the bottom corner.

A bright start to the second half by Rovers almost brought a goal as Roberto Lopes saw an effort hit a post before being cleared for a corner from Brandon Miele’s cross.

David McAllister then bounced a header wide from a Miele corner as Rovers enjoyed their best spell in the match.

The tie was long since retrievable when substitute Sean Boyd had a goal disallowed for a foul in stoppage time before he and Madden worked Jakub Diviš for the first time in the match moments later.

FK MLADA BOLESLAV:

Divis; Pauschek, Douglas, Cmovs, Fleisman; Prikryl, Matejovsky (Magera, 83), Rada, Mares (Janos, 77); Mebrahtu, Chramosta (Fabian, 64).

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Chencinski; Madden, Lopes, Webster, Byrne (Bone, 67); Clarke, Finn, McAllister (Connolly, 75), Miele (Boyd, 72); Burke; Shaw.

Referee:

Giorgi Kruashvili (Georgia).