Early goal blitz gets NUIG off to flyer

Monday, January 22, 2018
Daire Walsh

Fitzgibbon Cup Group D: NUIG 2-22 - Trinity College, Dublin 0-13: NUIG kickstarted their Fitzgibbon Cup Group D campaign with a comfortable victory over Trinity College at Abbotstown yesterday.

The Tribesmen enjoyed a dream start as corner-forward John Fox found the back of the Trinity net after just 18 seconds. A second goal followed from centre-forward Darragh Burke, and although the dead-ball accuracy of Fionn Ó Riain Broin kept the Dublin college in touch, the Westerners held a 2-10 to 0-11 cushion at the interval.

Ten unanswered points after the restart placed the visitors into an unassailable lead, as county stars Padraic and Cathal Mannion began to exert their influence.

The excellent Burke ended the contest with an outstanding personal tally of 1-10, and NUIG will now aim to build on this impressive win when they welcome IT Carlow to Dangan on Thursday afternoon.

Scorers for NUI Galway:

D Burke (1-10, 8 frees, 1 ’65’), J Fox (1-2); C Mannion (0-3); S Loftus, B Colcannon (0-2 each), P Mannion, M Lynch, A Helebert (0-1 each).

Scorers for Trinity College Dublin:

F O Riain Broin (0-8, 6 frees, 1 ’65’); C O’Sullivan (0-2); M Malone, D Ryan, C O’Carroll (0-1 each).

NUI GALWAY:

S Hennessy; C Connor, C Cosgrove, B Fitzpatrick; S Loftus, C Ryan, P Mannion; B Concannon, S Fletcher; C Mannion, D Burke, G Loughnane; J Fox, M Lynch, A Helebert.

Sub:

C Salmon for Helebert (53).

TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN:

E Skelly; Ciaran Heeney, D O’Donoghue, D Ryan; L Corcoran, M Malone, E McNamara; M O’Keeffe, J O’Neill; C O’Sullivan, F O Riain Broin, C O Riain Broin; J Walsh, C O’Carroll, S O’Connor.

Subs:

Cillian Heeney for C O Riain Broin (53), C McCarthy for O’Sullivan, C Keating for Ryan, C O Ceallaigh for Walsh (all 60).

Referee:

P O’Dwyer (Carlow).


