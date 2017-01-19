Eanna Falvey answers Lions call for New Zealand tour

Former Ireland team medic Eanna Falvey is to be the British & Irish Lions lead doctor for this summer’s tour to New Zealand.

Falvey, who was the Irish team doctor between 2009 and 2015, was on the Lions medical staff for the 2013 series victory over the Wallabies in Australia when he supported head doctor James Robson, from the Scottish Rugby Union.

This summer, head coach Warren Gatland and team manager John Spencer have appointed the Corkman as their Head of Medical, one of three major appointments announced yesterday for the 10-match tour this June and July.

Wales’s head of performance analysis Rhodri Bown will be the tour’s head analyst, having toured with the Lions in 2009 and 2013, while Toulon’s Paul Stridgeon will be the head of strength and conditioning in support of Gatland and his coaching team, the Englishman’s third consecutive tour.

“Rhodri, Paul, and Eanna have a lot of Lions experience, including being part of a winning team in 2013 and they know what is required for us to be successful in New Zealand,” Gatland said.

“They will bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to their roles and I know they will fit well into the environment we are trying to create.”

The trio joined tour manager Spencer and Gatland on a reconnaissance trip to New Zealand earlier this month, visiting all seven match venues, training grounds, gyms, and hotels in each city and town in preparation for the Tour.

“It’s been a really useful 10 days,” Spencer said. “Preparation is critical to any tour and it’s important that we get the detail right — from the size of the players’ beds to what food they will eat, medical provision to training ground surfaces. We want the players to be able to concentrate on training and playing. We’ve had a great welcome and you can sense the excitement building ahead of June.”

Gatland is set to name his squad on April 17 with the Lions arriving in New Zealand on May 31, playing their third and final Test against the All Blacks on July 8.