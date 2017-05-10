Éamonn Ryan doubts Eoin Cadogan will be fit for Waterford clash

Cork football selector Éamonn Ryan has cast doubt on Eoin Cadogan’s involvement in their Munster championship opener later this month.

The Rebels are away to Waterford in the Munster SFC quarter-final on Saturday, May 27 and while the injury-plagued full-back is expected to be available for selection, Ryan is unsure whether Cadogan will be ready to line out given his lack of game-time in 2017.

The 30-year old missed Cork’s entire league campaign and has not featured for the county since last July’s fourth-round qualifier defeat to Donegal. He underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon shortly after Cork’s championship exit and that he was unavailable for Douglas’ opening two games in the Cork SFC last month and last weekend’s first round hurling clash with CIT would suggest he is still not back to full fitness.

It may well be a case that management delays his return in expectation of overcoming the Déise and setting up a semi-final clash with Tipperary on June 10.

“He has two or three weeks to go, but the game is almost three weeks away. I’d say Eoin will be available, but whether he’ll be ready to play is another thing. It will be tight and he doesn’t have much training done,” said Ryan.

“Any player at this level, compared to 30 or 40 years ago, you need match practice. You need to be fully fit because the level of fitness has gone very high. It would be a worry [that he hasn’t played much football].

“Everybody should be okay, but whether they are okay to play a match could be in the lap of the gods.”

Cork U21 full-back John Mullins, who featured during the McGrath Cup and the league defeat to Kildare, is another injury concern for the trip to Dungarvan.