Dylan Connolly hits out at Bray Wanderers ‘shambles’

Thursday, July 06, 2017

Dylan Connolly last night revealed that Bray Wanderers’ precarious financial position played a major role in his move to Dundalk.

He claimed the situation at the cash-strapped Wicklow was a “shambles”.

The former Irish U21 cap joined the Lilywhites for a reported €35,000 last week from the Seagulls and debuted last night against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Speaking before the clash, the 22-year-old said: “I think it’s an absolute shambles. When I signed a new deal (December 2016) at Bray, I was told there would be no issues. The money was there. They didn’t need to sell me because they had money.”

He added: “It was all false promises to me. They sold me a dream. I went with it. Look, six months down the line and it’s gone AWOL. It’s not fair on anybody. The players, the fans and the manager (Harry Kenny).”

The ongoing crisis at Bray was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District of Bray — who the Seagulls have the lease of the Carlisle Grounds from along with Wicklow County Council.

It was proposed by councillors that they write to the football club and express their concern over recent developments since last Friday’s announcement of financial difficulty.

Bray were given a deadline by their players of this evening to come up with new investment — or face an exodus of senior players with the squad looking for guarantees for the rest the season.

