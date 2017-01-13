Dundalk preview: Step up in trip can help Rounding cause

After four blank days, a semblance of sanity returns to the week courtesy of Irish racing from Dundalk, and Rounding gets the nap to take the closing race, the Bar One Racing Handicap, for trainer Brendan Duke.

The lightly raced three-year-old was well beaten on his first three outings, but showed a little more when not too far behind Impart in a five-furlong maiden at Navan on his fourth start. He disappointed when upped to a mile for his next run, but there was distinct promise in his first start on the all-weather, behind one of this evening’s rivals, Buddha Boy.

He was unable to quicken well enough to land a telling blow on that occasion, but there was plenty to like about the way he finished off his race. As that was over six furlongs, one would expect today’s seven-furlong trip to prompt a little improvement. From a decent draw, he can race prominently and use his stamina to land the spoils.

The danger may come from Sweet Fragrance, having her first run for Michael Halford. She has shown a tendency to race keenly, but could step up on her form if able to settle early. As it is his first start for a stable which does so well here, the market should be a good indicator.

British raider Guard Of Honour will be hard to beat in the vodatrade.ie handicap, over two miles. George Baker’s horse put up a superb effort on his first run back after year off when fourth, beaten three lengths behind Golden Spear in November Handicap at Leopardstown.

On his only subsequent outing he ran as well as, if not better than, could be expected given the conditions of the race and the quality of opposition in an All-Weather Championship Fast-Track Qualifier last time, at Newcastle. This represents an easier tsk for the six-year-old, and he can take this at the expense of Mandatario.

The latter was has won over course and distance and, while he was behind two of today’s rivals, Winter Lion and Venezia, last time, he can reverse the form on revised terms.

Young Special may be good enough to account for her rivals on the card’s only maiden. Somewhat neglected in the market on her only start, in a mile-maiden at Navan, she finished sixth behind I’m So Fancy. She looked likely to come on for that experience and, as four of the five which finished in front of her that day are rated in the 80s, she won’t have to come on too much to be a major player here.

Perplexity rates a danger, having run well behind high-class stable-companion Promise To Be True in a Tipperary maiden on her most recent outing.