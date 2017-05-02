Dundalk get back to winning ways after frustrating spell

Dundalk found their shooting boots in the second half to see off Waterford at Oriel Park yesterday and progress to the EA Sports Cup semi-finals.

EA Sports Cup

Dundalk 3 Waterford 0

Goals from Ciaran Kilduff, Thomas Stewart and Conor Clifford ensured Stephen Kenny’s side returned to winning ways following their league defeat away to Galway Utd on Friday.

The Louth men made the breakthrough in the 57th minute.

Having just switched to the right wing following Michael Duffy’s introduction two minutes earlier, on-loan Everton winger Steven Kinsella teed up the opener when his cross picked out Ciaran Kilduff to head home.

That pair would have a big role to play in Dundalk’s second strike on 71 minutes, when Kinsella’s cross from the right was knocked down by Kilduff for the inrushing Thomas Stewart to bundle home from close range.

Dundalk then ensured the win 11 minutes from the end when Duffy teed up Conor Clifford on the edge of the area with the midfielder rifling high to the net past Matthew Connor.

Alan Reynolds’ visitors were much better than the final scoreline suggested though. They frustrated Dundalk for long periods of the first half and went close to a breakthrough themselves with a couple of long range effort.

A Derek Daly free on 23 minutes flashed just wide, as did a long range drive from Jack Lynch two minutes after the restart.

Dundalk finally kicked in to gear though to claim a convincing win in the end.

DUNDALK: Sava; Dalton (Duffy 55), Barrett, Vemmelund, Massey; Mountney, Shields (Hoare 80), Clifford, Kinsella (McGrath 83); Stewart; Kilduff.

WATERFORD:

Connor; Lynch, Mulcahy, McClean, Daly; McEvoy (Comerford 64), Smith, Evans, O’Connor; McAlavey (Walsh 75); McDaid (O’Sullivan 64).

Referee:

N Doyle (Dublin).