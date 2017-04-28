Dundalk aim to keep pressure on Galway United

With Cork City and Bray facing off this evening, Dundalk know a draw at Turner’s Cross would, if they can beat Galway United, see the champions close the gap on the leaders and make second place their own in the Premier Division.

But, regardless of the result in Cork , Stephen Kenny’s side will be anxious to make the most of a trip to the home of the team which, three points adrift, currently props up the table.

That said, Galway are entitled to take some confidence from the way in which, through David Cawley’s goal five minutes from time, they came away from the Markets Field with a point, after a 1-1 draw with Limerick.

“We showed tremendous character when we were under the cosh and then to go and get a fantastic equaliser and get the point away from home to a good team,” says Galway boss Shane Keegan.

“The issue early in the season for us was, we had periods where we were good for 45 minutes and poor for 45 minutes. We seemed to solve that but it seems we’ve sort of reverted back to that again. Given the strength that Dundalk possess, if you’re poor for 45 minutes, they’ll punish you. We need to show it over 90 minutes.

“There will be chances for us over the course of the game. Against Dundalk, you’ve got to take the chances and we need to be clinical.”

Galway have a clean bill of health for the game in Eamonn Deacy Park while Stephen Kenny’s team will continue to be without Robbie Benson and Seán Gannon for another month or so. But Paddy Barrett has recovered from the thigh knock he had last week and Niclas Vemmelund is fully fit.

Lilywhites winger Michael Duffy admits the team’s quest for four titles in a row has been a bit “stop-start” so far but suggests that last week’s 2-0 victory against Bohemians could prove pivotal.

“I felt it was a big three points,” he says. “I felt we needed to bounce back after the league defeat (to Bray) and it was a good win for us. We want to get on a bit of a run now and put together a few wins. It has been a bit stop-start but we are doing well each week. Hopefully we can come away from Galway with another three points.”

Tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Fixtures:

Premier Division – Bohs v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park; Cork City v Bray, Turner’s Cross, Derry City v St Pat’s, Maginn Park; Drogheda v Sligo Rovers, United Park; Galway Utd v Dundalk, Eamonn Deacy Park; Shamrock Rovers v Limerick, Tallaght (8pm).

First Division – Shels v Cobh Ramblers, Tolka Park; Waterford v UCD, RSC; Wexford v Cabinteely, Ferrycarrig Pk (8pm).

All kick offs at 7.45pm unless stated.