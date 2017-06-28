Home»Sport»Soccer

Dublin stand-off with RTÉ mooted after Carlow clash

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

The Dublin senior footballers’ current stand-off with RTÉ pre-dated their decision on Sunday not to provide one-on-one interviews to the national broadcasters, the Irish Examiner understands.

Three days after their Leinster quarter-final over Carlow, the All-Ireland champions were scheduled to make themselves available for “walk-ups” for pre-match team graphics. However, a source close to RTÉ confirmed they cancelled the appointment at short notice.

It is believed the decision was taken following The Sunday Game’s analysis of the incident involving Connolly and linesman Ciarán Branagan in O’Moore Park, which saw the Dublin forward banned for 12 weeks. After Sunday’s Leinster semi-final win over Westmeath, Dublin manager Jim Gavin explained the group decided not to provide one-on-one interviews with broadcasters after what they believed was heavy-handed analysis of the sideline moment.

Meanwhile, Louth’s Ryan Burns has received a 12-week ban in all codes for minor interference with a match official, the same rule which was applied to Connolly. Burns struck an umpire with a ball in their All-Ireland SFC round 1A qualifier defeat to Longford earlier this month. He has the option of taking his case to the Central Hearings Committee.

