Dublin lead 2017 All-Star nominations

Following a record-breaking season of ladies football championship action, the 45 nominees for the 2017 TG4 All-Star team have been revealed.

Senior champions Dublin lead the way with 12 nominations, while Lidl National League Division 1 winners Cork have nine.

There are six nominations for beaten All-Ireland senior finalists Mayo. Forward Cora Staunton could earn a record-equalling 11th All-Star award on the night.

Ulster senior champions Donegal have been rewarded with five nominees, Munster winners Kerry have three, and there are two nominations each for Armagh and Waterford.

Cavan, Galway, Monaghan, Sligo, TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary, and runners-up Tyrone each have one player nominated.

Seven players from the 2016 All-Star team are nominated for awards again: Dublin quartet Leah Caffrey, All-Ireland senior final player of the match Noelle Healy, Carla Rowe, and captain Sinéad Aherne; Cork pair Ciara O’Sullivan and Orla Finn; and Mayo’s Fiona McHale.

Three players are nominated from the intermediate grade: Noelle Gormley, Aishling Moloney, and Neamh Woods.

The 2017 TG4 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the CityWest Hotel on Saturday, November 25, along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners, the Provincial Young Players of the Year, and the 2017 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Hall of Fame.