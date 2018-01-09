Dublin ladies to play two league games at Croke Park

All-Ireland Ladies SFC champions Dublin will play two of their Lidl National League Division 1 fixtures at Croke Park this spring while also travelling to Castlebar for a showdown with Mayo.

Following on from the huge success of the Dublin-Mayo clash at Croke Park last March, the first time ever that the venue had hosted a ladies League tie, the Sky Blues entertain Lidl Division 1 champions Cork there on Saturday, February 10, and Kerry on Saturday, March 3.

The February 10 date pits the All-Ireland and League holders against each other in a mouthwatering showdown which will precede the men’s game involving Dublin and Donegal.

On March 3, Kerry are the visitors to Drumcondra, ahead of the men’s fixture between the two counties.

Another huge game to look forward to takes place on February 24, when the Mayo ladies get the chance to play at Elvery’s MacHale Park, before their male counterparts.

Mayo will entertain Dublin in a repeat of the 2017 TG4 senior final between the counties, before the men’s teams renew acquaintances.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has made huge progress in organising ‘double-headers’ alongside men’s Allianz League fixtures.

In total, eight Lidl NFL ties are set to serve as curtain-raisers ahead of matches involving the men’s teams from the host counties.

Five of the eight games are high-profile Division 1 showdowns, with three matches in Division 2 also accommodated.

Monaghan will welcome Kerry in Division 1 on Sunday, February 11, before the Monaghan men take on Kerry at Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen.

On the same day, TG4 Connacht champions Galway tackle beaten 2017 All-Ireland finalists Mayo at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, before the Galway and Mayo men battle it out. In Division 2, Armagh, Cavan and Tyrone will get the chance to line out in home fixtures ahead of the men’s teams from the respective counties.

The confirmed list of ‘double-headers’ is as follows (men’s NFL fixture in bold):

1. Sunday, January 28, Lidl NFL Division 2:

Armagh v Tipperary (noon), Athletic Grounds, Armagh (Armagh v Sligo).

2. Saturday, February 3, Lidl NFL Division 2:

Cavan v Armagh (5.15pm), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan (Cavan v Louth).

3. Saturday, February 10, Lidl NFL Division 1:

Dublin v Cork (5pm), Croke Park (Dublin v Donegal).

4. Sunday, February 11, Lidl NFL Division 1:

Monaghan v Kerry (noon), Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen (Monaghan v Kerry).

5. Sunday, February 11, Lidl NFL Division 1:

Galway v Mayo (noon), Pearse Stadium, Salthill (Galway v Mayo).

6. Saturday, February 24, Lidl NFL Division 1:

Mayo v Dublin (5pm), Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar (Mayo v Dublin).

7. Saturday, March 3, Lidl NFL Division 1:

Dublin v Kerry (5pm), Croke Park (Dublin v Kerry).

8. Saturday, March 3, Lidl NFL Division 2:

Tyrone v Cavan (5.15pm), Healy Park, Omagh (Tyrone v Donegal).