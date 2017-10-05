Dublin delays hurling manager decision

The position of Dublin hurling manager remains vacant after no white smoke emerged from last night’s county board meeting.

It was expected that either Pat Gilroy or Mattie Kenny would be recommended for the position, but there was no development as to who will succeed Ger Cunningham, with the board citing unforeseen circumstances.

Gilroy managed the Dublin footballers to All-Ireland glory in 2011, while Kenny, a former Galway selector to Anthony Cunningham, steered Cuala to All-Ireland club glory back in March, the first Dublin club to lift the Tommy Moore Cup.

Elsewhere, the outstanding camogie players of the past two years will be part of the association’s first All Star tour next month.

All Star tours are a regular on the GAA calendar, with the first overseas trip taking place in San Francisco in 1972.

New York played host to the inaugural ladies football All Star tour in 2004, but the Camogie Association had been slow to follow suit.

Along with this year’s All Star nominations, the Camogie Association yesterday revealed Madrid as the destination for the historic first tour. The 2016 and 2017 recipients will visit the Spanish capital from November 29 until December 2nd.

Cork, who won a record 27th All-Ireland title in September, picked up 11 nominations. Goalkeeper Aoife Murray, defenders Rena Buckley, Pamela Mackey, Gemma O’Connor, Eimear O’Sullivan and Laura Treacy are amongst the nominees. O’Connor is seeking a 10th award. Indeed, should the St Finbarr’s player to earn selection, she would become the first camogie player to garner 10 All Stars.

Ashling Thompson has been nominated at midfield, while All-Ireland final player of the match Orla Cronin, Orla Cotter, Katrina Mackey, and Amy O’Connor are nominated amongst the forwards.

Defeated finalists Kilkenny secured nine nominations.

Dublin, off the back of their first All-Ireland semi-final appearance since 1990, have seven players shortlisted. Galway, who also reached the penultimate round, received six nominations.

Paudie Murray (Cork), John Davis (Meath) and Johnny Greville (Westmeath) are in the running for manager of the year. The awards ceremony will take place at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 4.

“The tour builds on our continued commitment to the promotion of women in sport,” said Deirdre Ashe, Director of Personal Lines for Liberty Insurance.

“The trip to Spain is deserved recognition for the country’s finest athletes and provides an opportunity to showcase the game to new audiences in Europe.”

Meanwhile, Clare’s Brendan Bugler yesterday confirmed his departure from inter-county hurling. An All-Ireland winner in 2013, the 32-year old also picked up two All Star awards during his 11 years of service.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me on my journey along the way,” said Bugler. “I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank my family and friends, team-mates and management teams in Whitegate, Scariff Community College, University of Limerick, and Clare.”