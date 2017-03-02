Dublin cruise to impressive victory over Westmeath

Leinster Under 21 FC quarter-final Dublin 2-14 Westmeath 0-6: Dublin remain on course for their fourth Leinster U21 title in a row after this comprehensive 14-point victory over Westmeath in the Leinster Under 21 FC quarter-final played in rain- soaked Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, yesterday evening.

Aaron Byrne was the star for the Dubs as he scored a goal in each half to set Dublin up for victory.

Byrne’s first goal arrived on 11 minutes when the sides were level at 0-2 each, the Dublin full forward firing to the net from a rebound after Westmeath goalkeeper Kevin Fagan had saved Byrne’s initial effort.

Dublin went on to dominate the first half and led by 1-6 to 0-4 at the break, Darren Giles scoring two late points for Westmeath.

A far superior Dublin side again dominated the second half, although they continued to drop too many balls into the Westmeath goalkeeper’s hands.

Dessie Farrell’s side finished the game very strongly and in the final ten minutes points from Eoin Murchan and Chirs Sallier and two each from Con O’Callagah and Colm Basquel, as well as well taken goal by Aaron Byrne, sealed a very comfortable victory for an impressive Dublin side.

Scorers for Dublin:

A Byrne 2-3, C O’Callaghan 0-5 all frees, C Basquel 0-2, C Murphy 0-1, G O’Reilly 0-1, E Murchan 0-1, C Sallier 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath:

D Giles 0-2 (0-1 free), D Conway 0-1, R O’Toole 0-1, N Mitchell 0-1 free, C Shanley 0-1.

DUBLIN:

E Comerford; E Murchan, C O’Shea, D Byrne; S Clayton, S McMahon, B Howard; A Foley, C Murphy; G O’Reilly, C O’Callaghan, S Bolger; S Smith, A Byrne, T Fox.

Subs used:

C Basquel for S Bolger (half time), C Sallier for S Smith (41 minutes), D Gavin for G O’Reilly (48 mins), A Elliott for T Fox (54 mins), D McIllgorm for C O’Callaghan (59 mins).

WESTMEATH:

Westmeath: K Fagan; P Murray, R Wallace, B Sayeh; D Conway, M Kelly, M Darling; N Mitchell, L O’Reilly; S Clavin, R O’Toole, E O’Brien; J Kearney, S Ducan, D Giles.

Subs used:

I McGovern for D Conway (half time), C Shanley for E O’Brien (half time), G Murray for J Kearney (35 mins), C Dillon for M Kelly (35 mins), R Curley for S Clavin (51 mins), T Adamson for R O’Toole (51 mins).

Referee:

Davey Moore (Laois).