Dublin boss Ger Cunningham optimistic on ‘transition year’

Monday, January 02, 2017
Paul Keane

Dublin 1-19 Dubs Stars 1-14: Ger Cunningham insists his Dublin hurlers can still graduate with honours in 2017 despite facing into a transition year with a new-look panel.

Last year Michael Carton and Peter Kelly both criticised Cunningham’s management while other big names like Paul Ryan and Danny Sutcliffe are unavailable for selection. Cork legend Cunningham brought the axe down on several big names too so is facing into 2017 with a fresh looking group.

Things got off to a promising start at Parnell Park yesterday as an experimental Dublin side showed character to defeat the Dubs Stars. Sean O Riain hit 1-3 while midfield duo Caolan Conway and AJ Murphy, along with Fergal Whitely and Tom Connolly, looked sharp in attack.

Asked if he’s facing into a transition period with Dublin, Cunningham said: “You could say that but we’ve looked at guys the whole way through the club championship.

“We’ve guys in from last year’s minor panel, from the U21s that got to the All-Ireland semi-final. They’re also guys that impressed us when we looked at the club championship so they deserve a chance and we’re going to give them every opportunity.”

Scorers for Dublin:

S O Riain (1-3, 1 free), T Connolly (0-4), C Burke and F Whitely (0-3 each), C Conway and AJ Murphy (0-2 each), F MacGib and D Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dubs Stars:

A Quinn (1-4), O O’Rorke (0-4, 2 frees), J McManus and D Fox (0-2 each), C Costello and R Mahon (0-1 each).

DUBLIN:

J Treacy; M Kavanagh, P Smith, M McCallion; F Ó Riain Broin, M McCaffrey, C MacGabhann; C Conway, AJ Murphy; C Burke, S Ó Riain, J Holland; C Maher, T Connolly, A Moore.

Subs: F Whitely for Conway (h/t), F MacGib for Burke (40), D Burke for Holland (48), B Quinn for Murphy (51), C Dowling for MacGabhann (52), J McGuirk for Connolly (56).

DUB STARS:

B McLoughlin; N Corcoran, R Walsh, J Bellew; C Murphy, C Crummey, R Mahon; C Costello, D Fox; R O’Carroll, J McManus, F Heavey; K O’Reilly, O O’Rorke, A Quinn.

Subs:

E Sheehy for Walsh (h/t), R Hayes for Costello (h/t), G King for Heavey (h/t), E Skelly for McLoughlin (h/t), S O’Dwyer for O’Reilly (46), P Crummey for McManus (49).

Referee:

S Stack (Parnells).

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, dublin

