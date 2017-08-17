Droopys Noah is one to note at Irish Greyhound Derby

The 2017 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby gets underway this evening at Shelbourne Park, and Droopys Noah rates the best bet on the card.

The Johnny Linehan-trained tracker has drawn the inside box in heat six, and the exciting pup can make the most of it.

The only issue with this heat is that there may be a reserve going into trap four, and thus early prices have been taken down. He holds Slippery John on their recent meeting, and should have little trouble confirming that form.

Native Chimes is a worthy 5-4 favourite in the opening heat and, with the draw to suit, will take beating. That said, 2016 Laurels champ Skywalker Manner loves the inside box and looks a certain leader. He is not the strongest of stayers over this trip, but has posted 29.78, and looks the one to benefit in the unlikely scenario that Native Chimes runs into trouble.

Last year’s finalist Sonic and the classy Good News should have the second heat between them, with ready preference for the former. Good News is surrounded by early pace and may need a little luck to avoid early trouble, whereas Sonic should enjoy a clear run around the outside and, as was the case last Saturday night, his finishing effort should get him home in front.

Heat three doesn’t look the strongest of heats, and there is value in taking on the favourite, Droopys Cabaye, with Drumsna Legend and Urban Rock.

There is no opposing Tyrur Harold in the fourth heat. P J Fahy’s dog doesn’t necessarily want to be out in trap six, but his form stands out.

Reigning Laurels champion Clonbrien Hero is probably short enough at odds-on for heat five.

The inside draw is a little tight for him, but this is not a strong heat and he may get away with it. For value, Cahir Castle looks big at 6-1, but will have to fly from traps and grab the rails from the favourite.

Clares Rocket has a straight-forward assignment in the seventh heat, and is unopposable. Coolavanny Mason is the obvious based on ability, but he has a very tricky draw. That in mind, Inky Holdem could be one for the forecast.

With five wide seeds in heat eight, it’s not surprising the inside runner, Crinkill Jake, has attracted early support. But, he is not a strong stayer at the Derby trip and will be vulnerable late. The bet in this race is Slippery Louise, at 5-2. Favourite Calico Ranger has a terrible draw, in two, and looks short at 6-5.

Dorotas Wildcat makes plenty of appeal in the long-odds market, and can get his challenge off to a winning start, by taking heat nine. For value, Hovex Mick is big at 11-2, but shouldn’t be able to lay a glove on the selection should that rival enjoy a clear run early.

Whoops Jack has been priced 1-2 for the last of the night’s 10 heats and that will make considerable appeal to short-odds backers. His recent clocks leave him a proverbial mile ahead of his rivals, and anything less than an authoritative display will be surprising. Droopys De Rossi will be finishing best of all, but his future surely lies over six bends.

Recommendations:

Droopys Noah

9:30 SPK,

Slippery Louise,

10pm SPK

Treble:

Tyrur Harold (9pm), Clares Rocket (9:45pm) and Whoops Jack (10:30pm)

A by-product of a lamentable year for Dublin’s greyhound supporters is a packed agenda as we approach the latter stages of 2017, but one positive to be taken from the sorry situation is what is being termed a three-day ’Festival of Irish Greyhound Racing’, from September 21-23.

The closure of Harold’s Cross resulted in Shelbourne Park being shut down for a while, and during that period the Sporting Press Microdog ID Irish Oaks had to be postponed.Credit must be given for rescheduling the competition, and the opening round will take place on Thursday September 21.

The Dublin Coach Puppy Derby, which had been the mainstay of Harold’s Cross for many years, has moved to Shelbourne to take place on Friday nights (the “Harold’s Cross nights”), and, as has become customary, the first round will take place the night before the Derby final.

With the semi-finals of the Connolly’s Red Mills and Frightful Flash Kennels Unraced Stake to take place on the Thursday night, there will be a whole host of top-class racing across the three days.

In additions, on the Friday and Saturday nights, Dublin Coach will also be providing a free transfer from Burgh Quay, in the city centre, to the track.A three-day ticket can be purchased in advance, for €30.