Driver walks away from horrific Indy 500 crash

Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Phillip Seymour, Indianapolis

New Zealander Scott Dixon walked away unscathed from this horrific crash during the Indy 500 on Sunday evening.

Entering lap 54 of the race, Dixon was unable to avoid the errant path of driver Jay Howard who had lost control of his vehicle, catapulting over the top of the car and flipping into the side wall.

The car burst into flames and almost shattered completely but Dixon was saved by the high-security cockpit.

Both men exited their respective cars of their own volition and walked away unharmed. The 36-year-old seemed relatively unflustered by the crash in talking to media, his thoughts more with the team who had their hopes of a win at the prestigious event scuppered.

Starting from pole position after qualifying fastest for the race - which he won back in 2008 - he was sitting in sixth position when the incident occurred. “Just a little bit beaten up there, it was definitely a bit of rough ride. I’m just bummed for the whole team though them,” he said.

“I think when you make those decisions about which way to go, you’re hoping that Jay was going to stay against the wall but I’d already picked that way to go. It’s just a wild ride and you have to hold on and believe in the safety progress we’ve made over the last many years.”

The crash is the latest mishap in a string of poor luck for three-time IndyCar champion, who was robbed at gunpoint mere hours after qualifying in pole position.

