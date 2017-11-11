Home»Sport»Soccer

Drama at death as Barbarians edge Tonga in cruel conditions

Saturday, November 11, 2017
Charlie Mulqueen

Tonga rugby players must be ardently hoping that they never again encounter the conditions prevailing at Thomond Park last night.

Barbarians' George Bridge goes over for their second try as Tonga's Takalua Sonatane can only watch on. Picture: Brian Lawless

Not alone did the rain pour down and the wind swirl viciously for the entire 80 minutes of their first ever game against the Barbarians but the South Sea islanders also went down a little unluckily by 27-24.

While there were many outstanding individual contributions to the evening’s entertainment, the gold medal for courage and staying power had to go to Frank Murphy who, believe it or not, made light of the dreadful conditions to referee both the women’s and men’s matches with his customary efficiency and without any visible sign of discomfort!

The first half provided some tremendous rugby with the Tongans jumping into a clear early lead with tries by Atele Pakalane and Foto Lokotui, both converted by Sonatane Takalua.

Understandably, it took some time for the Barbarians to gel as a team but on eighteen minutes they opened the way for the 6 ft 5 inch, 19 stone Australian wing Taqele Naiyaravoro to score in the corner. Less than two minuteslater , George Bridge of the Canterbury Crusaders, who crossed twice against the All Blacks at Twickenham last Saturday, struck once again. Robert du Preez converted the second try and then kicked a penalty to put the Barbarians 15-14 ahead at the interval.

There was little or nothing between the sides for the first twenty minutes of the second half before Tonga went back in front with a try by substitute Sione Vailanu to lead 19-15. That led to a flurry of late tries with Jordi Murphy and Andy Ellis crossing for the Ba-bas, one converted by du Preez, to lead 27-19 before Tonga had the last say, a second try for Vailanu, but it wasn’t enough to save them from a 27-24 defeat.

Munster prop James Cronin, who has been battling injury for much of the season, went off after only nine minutes and went for medical assessment with the expectation that the damage was not serious.

BARBARIANS –

G Bridge (Crusaders); T Naiyaravoro (Australia), R Buckman (Highlanders), H Vorster (Lions), V Aso (Hurricanes); R du Preez (Stormers), N Stirzaker (Rebels); J Cronin (Ireland), A van der Merwe (Sharks), B Scott (Munster), G Parling (England) capt, Q Roux (Ireland), J Murphy (Ireland), S Favaro (Italy), W Britz (Sunwolves). Replacements – A Strauss (South Africa), J van Rooyen (Lions), R Smith (Toyota Verblitz), D O’Callaghan (Ireland), J Muldoon (Ireland), A Ellis (New Zealand), D Smith (New Zealand), S Carter (Australia).

TONGA –

K Pakalani; D Halaifonua, N Tuitavake, T Taufui, V Cooper; K Hala, S Takalua; P Faanunu, S Lea, B Tameifuna, L Fifita, S Mafi, D Faleafa, F Lokotui, M Vaipula. Replacements – M Nguamao, L Talabai, H Aulika, O Kaufisin, S Vailanu, S Tuumotooa , F Paea, P Latu.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

tongabarbarians

More in this Section

Ronan O’Gara lined up for sensational Crusaders move

Lean and mean Cian Healy ‘happy’ to be down to his fighting weight

France go with rookie half-back pairing for New Zealand test

Bundee Aki and Darren Sweetnam taking final step on testing Ireland journey


Breaking Stories

Italy face missing out on World Cup after first-leg defeat by Sweden

Second-string England side impress in goalless draw against Germany

Robbie Brady urges teammates to ignore 'yellow peril' against Denmark

Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for you soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »