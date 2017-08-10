Downbeat Shane Lowry to move family to US next year

Shane Lowry plans to move his family to the US next year as he attempts to halt his worrying slide down the world rankings after two frustrating years on the PGA Tour.

The 30-year-old Offaly ace, 30, has quietly slithered from 18th in the world two years ago to 83rd this week and he confessed that trying to play on both sides of the pond has been his “downfall.”

Admitting that he was totally “disheartened” by the game after missing the cut in The Open and the RBC Canadian Open in his last two starts, he believes moving to Florida next year will make it easier to compete.

“Playing both tours has been very hard on me these last few years and I feel like that has been my downfall to be honest,” said Lowry who has won over €10 million in prize money since he turned professional and constantly reminds himself of his outrageous good fortune.

“I may as well be honest with you but it has been too hard for me. It has been too hard to keep my World Ranking and you end up not being in all the big tournaments.”

Lowry won his PGA Tour card when he captured the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago but since losing out to Dustin Johnson in last year’s US Open he has fallen out of the world’s Top 50 and didn’t even qualify for last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Announcing plans to move to Florida next January with his wife Wendy and baby daughter, Iris, he said: “Not playing in Akron last week was tough, especially after winning the event such a short time ago.

“But I have plans to move to America for a few months next year. So, I am going to concentrate full time on the PGA Tour next year and see what happens after that.

“I think we are going rent a place in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. I have been travelling too much and I have not seen enough of the girls and to have them with me most of the time will be nice.

“We are very lucky we have the chance to live in a nice place with nice weather and some good golf, and I won’t have to deal with jet lag as much, so that it is the plan.

“I spoke to my caddie Dermot about it last week and my main goal between now and December is to get back into the top 50 in the world and to do that I am going to have to play in Europe for most of the rest of the year.

“Wendy is very supportive and she will go with what I feel is the right thing. Of course, if we are there a few months and she does not like it then we will move but I am sure she will.”

Ranked 146th in the FedEx Cup rankings, Lowry will miss out on the Playoffs if he doesn’t move into the top 125 after next week’s Wyndham Championship.

His problems were exacerbated by back-to-back missed cuts in The Open and the RBC Canadian Open and he admitted that it took some intervention from his mental coach Gerry Hussey to get up for this week’s US PGA.

“I left Canada a couple of weeks ago very disheartened with my whole game, and I was struggling to find interest to go and practice,” he said. “I was pretty down about the whole thing.

“I feel like I had been going well going into The Open and all of a sudden at The Open and Canada, two bad weeks, and I feel like my summer is almost behind me.

“So I took some time to reflect last week, and I am going to give it my best. If I can sharpen up my short game a little bit, I can do okay.”

It’s little wonder he sought out Hussey last Friday for a heart-to-heart, confessing that he came away feeling great again and “ready to compete.” While some players are too hard on themselves, Lowry believes he needs to be even more self-critical so he can get those competitive juices flowing.

“If anything, I think I have not been hard enough on myself,” he ventured. “I can be too hard on myself at times, and I do need to get that fire back in my belly, and get that bit of anger out every now and then.

“There is no harm in that, and that is the kind of person I am. I am not saying that I am going to be going mad each week, but there is no harm showing that I care and that I really want to do well.”

A big result this week could do wonders for Lowry’s season, and while he believes he can compete if his short game clicks, he insisted he’s not a man who lives and dies by his performances in the majors.

Believing things can change quickly, he said: “Golf is such a funny game… You are only ever a couple of swings or a couple of putts away and your whole week or your whole year turns around.”