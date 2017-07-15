Down look like a team who would love to play open and expansive football. Yet they know to do so would be folly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
Roger Federer steps closer to Wimbledon glory after winning spot in final
Mayweather accuses McGregor of making alleged racial insults
"Let them say what they want": Conor McGregor responds to racism accusations
Celtic have beaten Linfield in first leg of Championship League qualifier
Lifestyle
Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2
Should ordinary people follow celebrities' example when looking for love?
Ask Audrey: Nothing will ever shift the smell of bacon from a Waterford man
Love me tender: Top 8 BBQ sauces
More From The Irish Examiner