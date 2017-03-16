It was tough, but we’re all still standing, and we must move on, writes Ruby Walsh.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Cheltenham Day Three: Our tipster gives his selections
An afternoon where Douvan's coronation turned into a car crash
Last-gasp Might Bite rescues RSA Chase in thriller
Costly carnage as Santa returns for bookies
More in this Section
Bad luck the only danger to Douvan in Champion
Classy Melon can get my festival off to a flying start
Mystic Theatre can take centre stage in Naas bumper
Breaking Stories
DPP directs no prosecution in case of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho's death
Footballer Adam Johnson loses child sex conviction appeal
Middlesbrough confirm Aitor Karanka exit following poor run of results
Lifestyle
Twilight star Kirsten Stewart welcomed with open arms by independent cinema
Clash-of-cultures comedy Educating Rita explores darker themes too
The dark side of Ireland's relationship with its wildlife
Forget the cheap plastic and fly a fashion flag for Ireland on St Patrick's Day
More From The Irish Examiner