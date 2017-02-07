Door always open for Barry Nash, insists Limerick boss

John Kiely insists the door to the Limerick panel will remain open to Barry Nash.

It was reported yesterday the South Liberties hurler had removed himself from the squad for “personal reasons”.

Kiely said 2015 All-Ireland U21 winner Nash, who played in all three of Limerick’s championship clashes last summer, could still return to the group later in the season.

“It is what it is. He won’t be the last. Stuff crops up and that’s the bottom line. It was his decision to withdraw and, at the end of the day, it is still early in our preparations. It is only 12 weeks into what will hopefully be a three-year term, so it is very early.

“I have no doubt Barry will have a major part to play in the years ahead, who knows, maybe even at some point later this year, he may find himself in a position to return to training.”

Kiely will be without long-term injury victim Kevin Downes (cruciate) for Sunday’s Division 1B clash with Wexford as well as Gavin O’Mahony (broken thumb). Sean Finn is about to get the all-clear after his ACL tear last year and Tom Condon is set to return shortly from a rib problem.

With 16 Fitzgibbon Cup players, Kiely is keeping his fingers crossed today they are used sparingly today. “Some of the teams have qualified so they don’t really need to play them. It’s incumbent on managements of those teams to recognise these are inter-county players who have a lot of demands on them and they don’t use them unnecessarily. They’ve got big panels in the colleges. Most of them have 34 or 35 players and if you’re qualified for the quarters why put an inter-county player through 70 minutes on a Tuesday before the Allianz League?”

LIMERICK 2017 League panel:

Declan Hannon, John Fitzgibbon (both Adare); Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey (both Ahane); Richie McCarthy (Blackrock); Paul Browne, Sean Finn (both Bruff); Richie English, Pat Ryan, Darragh O’Donovan (all Doon); Nickie Quaid (Effin); David McCarthy (Glenroe); Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Gavin O’Mahony, Barry Hennessy, Graeme Mulcahy (all Kilmallock); Tom Condon (Knockaderry); Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen); Seamus Hickey, Seanie Tobin (both Murroe-Boher); Alan Dempsey, Shane Dowling, Ronan Lynch, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, David Dempsey, Will O’Donoghue, Kevin Downes (all Na Piarsaigh); Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen); Seanie O’Brien, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kevin O’Brien, Cian Lynch (all Patrickswell); Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks); Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla); James Ryan (Garryspillane).

All our sport podcasts can now be found on Soundcloud and iTunes under the PaperTalk banner.

SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES for regular GAA, soccer, rugby shows and more.

Or view our show selection on SOUNDCLOUD