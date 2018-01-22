Home»Sport»Soccer

Donegal set sights on Kerry after impressive win over Armagh

Monday, January 22, 2018
Alan Foley, Celtic Park

Dr McKenna Cup semi-final: Donegal 0-20 - Armagh 1-10: Donegal can now shelve their interest in the Dr McKenna Cup having sealed a final place with a fine second-half performance, overcoming Armagh at Celtic Park on Saturday night.

Aaron Findon of Armagh in action against Jason McGee of Donegal. Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Declan Bonner’s side will now switch their attention to a daunting trip to Killarney where they face Kerry on Sunday in their opening Allianz League Division 1 fixture, with a McKenna Cup final to come against Tyrone next month.

On Saturday, six first-half points from Patrick McBrearty took Donegal in level at 0-9 to 1-6 at half-time against Armagh. The Orchard County scored the only goal of the game through Eamon McGeown on 12 minutes.

However, the second half was a much more lopsided affair, with McBrearty bringing his haul for the evening to eight, with his younger brother Stephen and Niall O’Donnell both making useful appearances from the bench with three points apiece.

DONEGAL:

MA McGinley; E Gallagher, S McMenamin, C Ward; E Doherty, P Brennan, T McCleneghan; J McGee, N Mullins (0-2); C McGonagle, C Thompson (0-1), L McLoone; P McBrearty (0-8, 3f), D O’Connor (0-3, 1f), M O’Reilly.

Subs:

N O’Donnell (0-3) for McCleneghan (31), C McGinley for McMenamin (half-time), S McBrearty (0-3) for Thompson (42), K McBrearty for McGee (56), D O Baoill for O’Reilly (65), B McCole for P McBrearty (68).

ARMAGH:

P Morrison; J McAlinden, O Lappin, J Cosgrove; J McElroy, R Kennedy, D McKenna; A Findon, S Sheridan (0-1); R Lappin, A Duffy, C White (0-1); M Stevenson (0-3, 45), E McGeown (1-3, 1f), O MacIomhair (0-1).

Subs:

R Owens and R McQuillan for Sheridan and Cosgrove (half-time), C McGeary and Edward English (0-1) for McKenna and White (51), D McQuiad for Lappin (51), S McCoy for MacImohar (61).

Referee:

N McKenna (Monaghan).


