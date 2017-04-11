Donegal deliver new group of stars

Donegal 3-17

Derry 0-13

Ulster U21 FC final

When Donegal last won the Ulster Under-21 Championship, the 2010 class of Jim McGuinness and Michael Murphy used it as a springboard to go on to win Sam Maguire two years later.

Since then, there’s been three successive losing provincial finals.

Last night, the contemporaries managed by Declan Bonner had their fill of it from Derry until late in the first half before powering onto an impressive victory to set up an All-Ireland semi-final at Breffni Park in Cavan on Saturday.

Lorcan Connor scored 1-5, with his goal on 28 minutes finally putting daylight between the neighboring counties. Connor tucked home following an electric run from Jamie Brennan, who ran unrestricted from outside of the Derry 65-metre line with the ball on the ground.

Jason McGee scored points directly before and after that goal to leave Donegal with a 1-8 to 0-7 half-time lead and they just had too many strings to their bow in the second half.

In the second half, Derry railed but Donegal were always in control. Substitute Ethan O’Donnell scored a second goal on 56 minutes when he broke away into space and then, in injury time, Michael Carroll slapped home a third with Brennan laying on the assist.

Derry lost full-back Oisin Duffin on 40 minutes to a red card — following an earlier black — for a trip on Brennan and full-forward Shane McGuigan had already been black carded.

When Peter Hagan rattled the ball off the Donegal crossbar they knew their luck was out, Derry might’ve been considered the underdogs but they almost put the cat among the pigeons as early as the fourth minute when Donegal Danny Rodgers had to stand tall to block from Danny Tallon.

But on nine minutes, Derry had their goalkeeper Ben McKinless to thank for keeping their sheet clean when he got behind a firm shot from Donegal’s Tony McClenaghan.

And although both sides showed a propensity for creation of goal chances, it was their abilities from placed balls that was the main feature on the scoreboard.

Derry, who had been 0-4 to 0-1, moved into a 0-6 to 0-5 lead on 22 minutes through an excellent McGuigan point.

Brennan and McGee, though, combined late in the first half to turn things Donegal’s way.

Scorers for Donegal:

L Connor 1-5 (5f), (1f, 2 x 45), M Carroll 1-2, E O’Donnell 1-0, M Langan 0-3, J McGee 0-2, J Brennan, C Mulligan, E Gallagher, C Morrison, N O’Donnell 0-1

Derry:

D Tallon 0-3, (3f), S McGuigan, P Hagan 0-2 (1f), C Doherty, P Cooney, J Doherty, C Mulholland, J Curran, N Keenan 0-1

DONEGAL:

D Rogers; C Morrison, S McMenamin, B McCole; D Ó Baoill, C Mulligan, E Gallagher; T McClenaghan, J McGee; C Kelly, S McBrearty, M Langan; L Connor, J Brennan, M Carroll.

Subs:

C Doherty for Kelly (25), N O’Donnell for McBrearty (40), E O’Donnell for Doherty (53), C McLaughlin for Connor (56), C McGonagle for Langan (59), D Monagle for Mulligan (60)

DERRY:

B McKinless; N Keenan, O Duffin, C McGrogan; C Mulholland, M McEvoy, J Curran; J Doherty, P Kearney; P Hagan, D Curran, P Coney; D Tallon, S McGuigan, C Doherty.

Subs:

T Flanagan for McGuigan (35, black card), E Magill and J Donaghy for Doherty and Curran (43), C Feeney for McEvoy (53).

Referee:

Sean Hurson.

