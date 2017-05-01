Home»Sport»Soccer

Diving debate: Stan Collymore calls fellow pundits 'a disgrace to football'

Monday, May 01, 2017

After a Premier League Sunday featuring dubious penalties for Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Leroy Sane, Stan Collymore has lashed out at his fellow pundits.

Writing on his BoyleSports blog, Collymore called divinhg "an epidemic within football" and said that too many pundits “condone cheating, diving and conning because we gain from it. It’s that simple.”

Collymore added: “It’s cheating, it’s making referees’ jobs impossible and it’s making long-standing fans angry.”

“To every pundit who says you have the right to go down, you are a disgrace to the sport.”

“You should be nowhere near a mic or a studio. You are encouraging 11 year-olds to cheat and from the messages I get, that’s exactly what is happening.”

And he has a warning for pundits who are reluctant to come down hard on cheats because of loyalties to players or clubs.

“I guarantee one thing in your illustrious careers ahead, you’ll be sat on the pitch someday, crying and distraught as you’ve been cheated out of a game.”

Collymore wants football to act now on cheats.

“If I had my way, all three players would be looking at an FA disciplinary charge with a warning on first offence, then bans after that.”

