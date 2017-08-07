Bad. Bad for Armagh supporters as I know it was bad for the neutrals I spoke to who were in Croke Park on Saturday, writes Oisín McConville.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
To win, Armagh must play right on the edge
Armagh alarm bells ring for Tyrone
Breaking Stories
Hideki Matsuyama storms to victory at Bridgestone Invitational as Rory McIlroy falls away
Lifestyle
The rock star is dead - but the idea of one lives on
The Islands of Ireland: A taste of the Saltees
No laughing matter: How stand-up comedy isn't as easy as it seems
The beat goes on for disco heroines Sister Sledge
More From The Irish Examiner