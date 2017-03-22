Dessie Farrell’s young Dubs look a serious outfit

Eirgrid Leinster U21 FC semi- final.

Dublin v Longford, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar 7.30pm (N. Ward, Westmeath)

It’s no disrespect to Longford or indeed Offaly, who await the winners, that people are already discussing who from Ulster will be putting it up to Dublin in their All-Ireland semi-final on April 15.

How Dessie Farrell uses Con O’Callaghan will be interesting given his exploits with Cuala but even without him there is too much strength in the Dublin forward line for Longford to negate.

Longford’s strong finish in their quarter-final win over Kildare will give them confidence but it’s Dublin’s game to lose.

Verdict: Dublin.

Eirgrid Connacht U21 FC semi-final.

Roscommon v Sligo, St Brigid’s GAA Club, Kiltoom 7.30pm (J. Henry, Mayo).

Sligo haven’t put up much of a fight in recent U21 games against their neighbours and are expected to be defeated again.

There are questions marks over this Roscommon team compared to their previous sides bu they have warmed up with a reasonably useful Hastings Cup campaign and challenge games.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Eirgrid Ulster U21 FC quarter-final replay.

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey 8pm. (M. McNally, Monaghan).

A cracking draw last week but one wonders if the extra game might have an impact on the would-be winners’ provincial title prospects. Donegal had more reason to kick themselves after last weekend’s game.

Their wide count was far too high and they should be bolstered by a couple of their more prominent players to get over the line. But don’t doubt this will be anything but edgy. Discipline will be key.

Verdict: Donegal.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 3A, Round 3 refixture.

Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park 8pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Donegal were five-point winners in the neighbours’ first clash and should prevail again albeit in a tighter game.

Verdict: Donegal.

All-Ireland Post-Primary “Hogan Cup” FC semi-final.

St Peter’s, Wexford v St Mary’s, Magherfelt, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 2pm.

It’s been quite a wait for St Peter’s compared to St Mary’s, who only claimed their first McRory Cup on St Patrick’s Day. It was on January 27 they beat Moate to bridge a gap to their last provincial title 25 years ago.

They will hope they haven’t gone stale in the meantime. It could come down to a question of being fresh as they might be compared to St Mary’s who will be sharp having beaten St Colman’s so convincingly.

Verdict: St Peter’s.