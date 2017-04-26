Home»Sport»Soccer

Derry held as Limerick make a point

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Arthur Duffy

SSE Airtricity Premier Division
Derry City 1, Limerick 1
Limerick extended their unbeaten run to four matches following a tenacious battle against Derry City in Maginn Park last night.

Shane Duggan scores for Limerick.

While the share of the spoils was probably a fair result in the end, Derry’s strong finish saw the Limerick defence stand tall when blocking shots from Barry McNamee and Ronan Curtis.

McNamee had been first to test the Limerick keeper in the fourth minute but Brendan Clarke gathered a tame shot with ease.

Limerick struck in the 12th minute when the experienced Shane Duggan played a captain’s role with a sublime strike from 20 yards. 

Having needlessly lost possession in defence, the ball was played perfectly into the path of Duggan, his left-foot drive screamed into the net with Ger Doherty at full stretch.

Four minutes later Duggan was at it again but his low effort failed to hit the target.

In the 33rd minute McNamee lifted the hopes of the home lot but his shot was well over the crossbar.

Duggan threatened again in the 37th minute, his shot skimming the crossbar with Doherty struggling. 

The home side finally got into their stride with a strong finish to the first half.

Five minutes before the break, Nathan Boyle did well when turning a defender and bursting forward, but his low shot into the six-yard box was gathered by the alert Clarke.

The home side opened the second half on the front foot and, on the hour, deservedly levelled matters.

Having won a free-kick for handball just outside the penalty area, McNamee curled a superb free-kick into the net from 20 yards. 

The strike, though similar to one he scored against Drogheda on March 18, Derry’s last victory, was the Donegal man’s goal of the season thus far.

Rodrigo Tosi did well to get a downward header on target for Limerick in the 66th minute, but Doherty did well to make a vital save.

Within 60 seconds the Derry keeper denied Tosi again when he raced onto an under-weighted back pass from Dean Jarvis, the keeper advancing quickly to block the shot.

Derry sub Ronan Curtis, brought the best out of Clarke in the 77th minute with a superb shot, the keeper touching the ball over the crossbar.

Derry City:

G. Doherty; McDermott, Barry, Jarvis, B. Doherty; Schubert (Kennedy, 78), Low, Monaghan, Timlin (Curtis, h/t); McNamee; Boyle.

Limerick:

B. Clarke; Kelly, Whitehead, Williams, Robson; Mulhall (D. Clarke, 69), O’Connor, Duggan, Lynch; Ogbene; Tosi (Walsh, 88).

Referee:

P. Tuite (Dublin).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Blues thunder towards Premier League title

Mauricio Pochettino: We’ll only sell players we don’t want

Ace Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal, predicts confident Arsene Wenger

Stephanie Roche proudest of winning rights battle


Breaking Stories

Referee who Arsene Wenger pushed and called 'dishonest' appointed for FA Cup final

Mourinho refuses to 'waste time' talking about Ibrahimovic's future but reveals Pogba will miss derby

Ronnie O'Sullivan appears to turn down maximum break for 146 at the Crucible

Everything you need to know about the investigations into Newcastle and West Ham

Lifestyle

Four events to check out at the Cork International Choral Festival today

With bikini season beckoning please forget about quick fixes ...

Take a load off: Two people tell their individual weight loss journeys

All the president's children: What have the offspring of US presidents been getting up to?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 