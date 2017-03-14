Derry finally put the brakes on Dundalk

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Derry City 3 Dundalk 1

The lights at Maginn Park shone bright on Derry City last night, Kenny Sheils’ men overpowering Dundalk thanks to a solid second half display at Derry’s new Buncrana home.

The win was all the more meritorious as Dundalk opened the scoring.

However, visiting keeper Gabriel Sava will wish to forget his performance as he really could have dealt better with all three Derry goals.

While the attendance of 1,600 welcomed Derry’s first win over Stephen Kenny’s men since April, 2013, the match overall was certainly not a classic.

Making the win all the more memorable was the fact that Dundalk made the early breakthrough following a corner in the 16th minute, a goal which effectively silenced the capacity attendance.

A corner from John Mountney, found Dane Massey who had ghosted in at the back post to accurately glance the ball home.

Despite’s Dundalk superiority, Derry clawed their way back into the game on the stroke of half-time when they grabbed a superb equaliser.

Having won possession on the left, busy striker Nathan Boyle out-muscled Graham Gartland and as he weaved his way forward to make the necessary room for his low shot he beat Sava with a low effort, the keeper possibly could have done better.

Following the change of ends, Ciaran Kilduff really went close when heading a superb Patrick McEleney cross wide of the target as Dundalk attempted to put their half-time lapse behind them.

Indeed, Derry moved up a gear following their first half showing and they stunned Dundalk for a second time in the 69th minute, that goal clearly down to a goalkeeping error.

A long range shot from Aaron McEneff was parried by Sava, the ball falling perfectly into the path of the advancing Barry McNamee who took full advantage from close quarters giving Sava no chance.

Now content to sit back and hit on the break, Derry went close again when Sava parried a powerful Boyle effort at the expense of a corner in the 83rd minute.

One minute later Derry put the match to bed much to the delight of the attendance.

A Nicky Low corner was again not dealt with by Sava and man of the match, Ryan McBride, pounced to glance the ball home and record a superb victory for the “home” side.

DERRY CITY:

Doherty; Whiteside, McBride, Barry, Jarvis; Monaghan (Daniels, 90), Low, McEneff, Curtis; McNamee; Boyle (Kennedy, 90).

DUNDALK:

Sava; Gannon, Gartland, Barrett, Massey; Mountney (Kinsella, 78), Benson, Clifford, Duffy (McMillan, 75); McEleney; Kilduff (Stewart, 59)

Referee:

Paul McLaughlin (Donegal