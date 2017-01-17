Home»Sport»Soccer

Dermot Earley to be appointed today

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Dermot Earley will be revealed as the new GPA chief executive at a press conference in Dublin today.

The current president of the official inter-county players body, 38-year-old Earley is to be announced as Dessie Farrell’s successor at the organisation’s offices in Santry at midday.

Two-time All-Star Earley has held the GPA presidency since November 2013. The Sarsfields man represented the GPA at Congress in Carlow last year and has been a member of the organisation going back to its establishment in 1999. He has been a part of the executive since the mid 2000s and has presented All-Star awards in 2015 and ’16.

In May 2013, he was forced to retire from inter-county football after 16 seasons having been unable to overcome a spat of serious injuries. He twice suffered ruptured cruciate ligaments and later in his career had two operations in a bid to address a back problem.

He has held a commandant role in the Irish Defence Forces and is the officer commanding the 2nd Brigade Military Police Company. It is expected he will begin in the new role from early February.

Current Dublin U21 football manager Farrell will facilitate Earley in a handover process before his successor takes charge completely. News of Farrell’s departure in late September followed confirmation in August GPA head of communications Seán Potts was stepping down. In taking a coaching role with Clare’s senior hurlers, Dónal Óg Cusack vacated the position of GPA chairman.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, hurling, gpa

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kerry give ‘rusty’ Cork a sense of where they’re at

Seamus McEnaney defends physical approach

Kerry nutritionist Kevin Beasley: Conquer the kitchen - then the pitch

John the Baptist CS make history


Breaking Stories

Louis van Gaal retired from coaching and everybody suddenly remembered what a great career he'd had

Seven transfers that immediately secured the Premier League title

Suspended Dylan Hartley faces simulated game to prove fitness for 6 Nations

Sale complain over alleged 'passing of information' to Bristol

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Did this Kerry priest inspire the story of The Exorcist?

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 