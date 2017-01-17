Dermot Earley to be appointed today

Dermot Earley will be revealed as the new GPA chief executive at a press conference in Dublin today.

The current president of the official inter-county players body, 38-year-old Earley is to be announced as Dessie Farrell’s successor at the organisation’s offices in Santry at midday.

Two-time All-Star Earley has held the GPA presidency since November 2013. The Sarsfields man represented the GPA at Congress in Carlow last year and has been a member of the organisation going back to its establishment in 1999. He has been a part of the executive since the mid 2000s and has presented All-Star awards in 2015 and ’16.

In May 2013, he was forced to retire from inter-county football after 16 seasons having been unable to overcome a spat of serious injuries. He twice suffered ruptured cruciate ligaments and later in his career had two operations in a bid to address a back problem.

He has held a commandant role in the Irish Defence Forces and is the officer commanding the 2nd Brigade Military Police Company. It is expected he will begin in the new role from early February.

Current Dublin U21 football manager Farrell will facilitate Earley in a handover process before his successor takes charge completely. News of Farrell’s departure in late September followed confirmation in August GPA head of communications Seán Potts was stepping down. In taking a coaching role with Clare’s senior hurlers, Dónal Óg Cusack vacated the position of GPA chairman.