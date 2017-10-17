Derek McGrath and Stephen Rochford futures to become clearer this week

The futures of Derek McGrath and Stephen Rochford should be considerably clearer by the end of next week.

The Waterford County Board were supposed to meet last night to discuss a number of issues raised by Derek McGrath such as a team holiday and plans for 2018 before Hurricane Ophelia intervened. That convening is now set to take place this evening.

McGrath is understood to be keen that the players enjoy a trip similar in destination and duration to those of previous All-Ireland finalists.

Champions Galway travel to New York and Cancun after Christmas. As finalists, Waterford are entitled to an €80,000 grant from Croke Park. Club Déise will also make a contribution as will the county board but so far no decision has been made on a holiday.

Although management have met with players and the panel are eager to see McGrath stay at the helm, selector Dan Shanahan last week said the chances of the current management staying on were “50-50”.

Mayo management and players have also concluded a review of their 2017 season and Rochford is weighing up his options although it is expected that he will remain on for another season in charge. There is strong hope that selectors/coaches Tony McEntee and Donie Buckley will also stay on with him. Armagh native McEntee has been involved since Rochford was appointed in late 2015 while Kerry native Buckley has been part of the set-up since the end of 2012. The other selector, Peter Burke, came on board last December.

Andy Moran recently suggested there would be no retirements among the panel but that is believed to be largely dependent on Rochford and his assistants staying on.

Rochford has another year remaining on his term.