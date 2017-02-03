Derek Brennan happy DIT remain in the hunt

DIT 3-15, GMIT 0-11: DIT manager Derek Brennan was delighted that his side gave themselves a fighting chance of making the knockout stages of the Fitzgibbon Cup after they scored an emphatic at Carnmore in Galway.

DIT needed a win to stand any chance of progressing after their opening round defeat against Carlow IT, but they duly obliged and with goals from Westmeath star Derek McNicholas, Kilkenny forward Liam Blanchfield and substitute Sean Keating they got the valuable victory.

“It was hard ground out with the conditions, the wind and everything else. It was a tough old battle,” said Brennan.

“This win has kept us in the competition, and next Tuesday we have Mary I at home. That will be no easy task, but after this we will be optimistic.” GMIT were hammered by 21 points in their first game of the competition, away to reigning champions Mary Immaculate College last week, and they needed a fast start to fend off DIT in this one.

But they had to play against the strong breeze in the first-half and despite hitting seven wides, DIT raced into a 2-11 to 0-4 half-time lead, with goals from McNicholas in the 20th minute, and Blanchfield eight minutes later.

GMIT started well in the second-half and wing forward Alan Ward went on to score seven points, but Keating’s 50th minute strike was a killer blow for them.

“We were just missing too many players on the day and it cost us,” said GMIT manager Michael Ryan.

Scorers for DIT:

D McNicholas 1-4 (1-2f), L Blanchfield 1-0, S Keating 1-0, R Greville 0-3 (0-1 65), B Maher 0-3, J Guiney 0-2, C Byrne 0-1, C Taylor 0-1, R Curley 0-1.

Scorers for GMIT:

A Ward 0-7f, D Mangan 0-2, C Slevin 0-1 (0-1 pen), E McEvoy 0-1.

DIT:

S Brennan (Dublin); P O’Reilly (Westmeath), T Doyle (Westmeath), S McClelland (Dublin); J Kelly (Kilkenny), J Guiney (Wexford), C Byrne (Dublin); B Maher (Tipperary), C Taylor (Laois); R Greville (Westmeath), D McNicholas (Westmeath), R Curley (Dublin); N Walsh (Kilkenny), L Blanchfield (Kilkenny), M Lee (Wicklow).

Subs:

S Keating (Dublin) for Blanchfield (41), M Murphy (Dublin) for Walsh (50), E O’Hehir (Kildare) for Maher (53).

GMIT:

C Slevin (Offaly); C Reilly (Galway), D Cronin (Galway), S Bannon (Galway); B Toohey (Tipperary), R Doyle (Galway), L Kelly (Galway); D Conroy (Clare), J Mooney (Galway); J Forde (Galway), I Creaven (Galway), A Ward (Galway); J Mannion (Galway), D Mangan (Galway), E McEvoy (Galway).

Subs:

E Ruane (Galway) for Bannon (36), E Fallon (Galway) for Forde (44), R Cahill (Clare) for Ward (62).

Referee:

Kevin McGeeney (Mayo).