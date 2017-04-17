Derby joy for Dungarvan

Waterford SHC (RD1)

Ryan Donnelly and Cormac Curran goaled in each half as Dungarvan defeated neighbours Abbeyside in a lop-sided derby at Fraher Field last night (2-19 to 0-8).

Minus the suspended Patrick Curran, free-taker Cormac hit 1-8 and younger brother Cathal landed four points from midfield.

A drab encounter featured 29 wides. Abbeyside racked up seven inside the opening quarter and only had two points to show for their early dominance. On 12 minutes, Colm Curran crossed to Ryan Donnelly who crashed a shot to the net.

Cormac Curran tagged on three frees as the Blues had five to spare at half-time (1-6 to 0-4). Darren Duggan also saved a close range hit from Neil Montgomery.

Three minutes into the second period, Gavin Crotty supplied Cormac Curran and the corner forward smashed home a fine goal.

Derek Lyons’ team outscored Abbeyside 1-13 to 0-4 during that second half.

Ballygunner started their pursuit of four-in-a-row by walloping a depleted Tallow 3-25 to 0-5 yesterday.

Victory came at a price however as All-Ireland U21 winner Billy O’Keeffe suffered a broken thumb in first-half injury time.

“He’s a huge loss to us,” commented manager Fergal Hartley. “He’ll get it operated on and hopefully he’ll recover as quickly as possible.”

Pauric Mahony, Tim O’Sullivan and Conor Power got among the goals for the awesome Gunners. Their opponents failed to register from play over the hour. The champions completed the exercise with 11 scorers and 18 wides. Mahony emerged as chief marksman with 1-9.

Five-time All-Star John Mullane returned four points from play in the first half as De La Salle eased past Ballyduff Upper (0-21 to 1-13).

All six forwards contributed with Shane Ryan leading the way on eight points. Despite playing against the elements, Salle led 0-13 to 1-6 at the break. The sides were level on four occasions before Ryan rattled off five in a row (three frees). Kevin Casey pounced for Ballyduff’s goal on 20 minutes after Michael Kearney floated in a sideline cut.

Kearney shaved the deficit to a goal on the restart but De La Salle replied with three on the trot. The winners could afford to shoot 13 wides.

Fourmilewater hit eight points in the last quarter to pull away from Mount Sion on Saturday night (0-23 to 1-13).

Aided by the breeze, the Ballymacarbry men enjoyed a 0-13 to 0-5 advantage at halfway and stretched that to 10 early in the second period.

Déise senior Conor Gleeson raised four white flags by that stage.

Sion closed within three by the end of the third quarter. Seven points in as many minutes, four from Martin F O’Neill, two Gleeson efforts and a Donal Power single, upped the ante.

A Jamie Barron free lifted the siege for Fourmile. Eight players chipped in to their winning total. Jamie’s younger brother Tom marked his senior championship debut with three points.

Fourteen-man Roanmore survived Portlaw’s late show at Walsh Park to prevail 1-17 to 1-12. A Paul O’Sullivan goal and six Billy Nolan frees sent the Sky Blues nine ahead by the interval.

Emmett O’Toole guided the leaders into a commanding position. However, Gavin O’Brien received a straight red card in the last minute and DJ Foran fired the resultant free to the back of the net. Foran scored 1-6 but the 2015 intermediate champions couldn’t claw it back.