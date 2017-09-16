Home»Sport»Soccer

Demons spring massive shock

Saturday, September 16, 2017
John Coughlan

UCC Demons 79

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 77

Kieran Donaghy of Garvey's Tralee Warriors goes for the basket under pressure from Carlton Cuff, UCC Demons. Picture: Brendan Moran

UCC Demons produced a sensational performance to defeat Tralee Warriors in the Men’s Super League before a capacity attendance at the Mardyke Arena.

The opening quarter was all about the shooting of Colin O’Reilly who nailed three 3 pointers and a basket as Demons certainly put it up to the Kerry side in this period.

In the opening six minutes the Warriors were lucky that post player Dusan Bogdanovic was on his game as he was their sole scorer with Demons commanding a 14-6 lead.

In the closing minutes Demons continued to battle hard and it was no surprise with O’Reilly finishing with 11 points they led 20-14 entering the second quarter.

On the restart both teams exchanged baskets and when Donaghy banked a shot in the 14th minute they reduced the lead to three points.

Suddenly Demons responded and with Colin O’Reilly playing superbly they increased their lead 10 points following a stunning three pointer.

In the closing minutes the Warriors battled hard but Demons intensity continued and they looked comfortable at the break when commanding an 18 point lead 48-30.

Credit to the Warriors they battled back as Demons scoring dried up with Donaghy holding O’Reilly scoreless in this period.

Pemberton who had a poor shooting performance in the first half suddenly came to life and incredibly they outscored Demons 26-8 to tie the game entering the fourth quarter.

The capacity attendance were treated to a classic coming down the stretch but with Hosford and Cuff nailing consecutive baskets they edged into a four point lead.

When the going got tough the tough got going and Demons incredible display saw them secure maximum points against all the odds.

UCC Demons:

A O’Sullivan, C Ryan, K Hosford, S Buckley, C Cuff, J O’Mahony, D Bucan, C O’Reilly.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors:

K Donaghy, P McMahon, C O’Sullivan, M O’Donnell, G Murphy, D Kennedy, G Pantovic, D Bogdanovic, D O’Hanlon, T Pemberton, E Quigley, P McCarthy.

Referees:

Paul Dempsey (Dublin), Martin McGettrick (Dublin), Lynda Perry (Dublin)


