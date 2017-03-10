Declan Browne has daunting first taste of inter-county management

Declan Browne won’t forget his first taste of inter-county management following the Tipperary U21 footballers extra-time defeat to Limerick in Wednesday’s Munster quarter-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Tipperary played 40 of the last 50 minutes with 14 men, firstly after Emmet Moloney was sent off early in the second half for a second bookable offence.

In injury time, Willie Connors picked up a black card and on top of a yellow card picked up early, was red carded.

However Tipperary were restored to their full compliment for extra time but subsequently lost the impressive Jack Kennedy and sub Jordan Moloney to black cards, the latter when Tipperary had used all their three extra time subs which meant they played almost the entire second period of extra-time with 14 men as Limerick kicked four of the last five points to win the match.

Browne was critical of the performance of referee Sean Joy. “I’m not a controversial man but I think the referee was cat,” he said.

“I know Limerick will say the same but let’s call a spade a spade and I hope he watches the video back and we’ll see what the assessors make of it. We lost a game; I have had defeats like that before and I have no problem taking a defeat but if it is as bad as it looked to me ...”

While Limerick also had Josh Ryan red carded with Michael Donovan black carded also deep in added time in extra time, Browne was frustrated, particularly by the black card given to Kennedy for what appeared a legitimate attempt at the tackle while he was also bemused about where the extra time came from at the end of normal time.

“Where was the one minute twenty seconds at the end of added time, where did that come from?” pointing to the five minutes of added time signalled.

“They are the little things, but someone will disect that down the line.

“People might say it’s sour grapes on my behalf and if they want to say that they can,” concluded Browne.