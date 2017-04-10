Home»Sport»Soccer

DECLAN BROWNE: Deadly duo give Tipperary the impetus

Monday, April 10, 2017

Even with a sweeper protecting their defence, Louth just could not cope with the quality of Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney, writes Declan Browne.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, tipperary, louth

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

For Tipperary, league promotion is more important than championship


Breaking Stories

Rory McIlroy 'encouraged' after fourth consecutive Masters top-10

Privacy of Ryan and Stacey Giggs and children must be protected, judge rules

League final attracts record viewing figures to TG4

Tony Adams is the new Granada manager and people are wondering what Paul Merson thinks

Lifestyle

Talos becomes the architect of his own success

Blending an eye for fashion with a business sense

Is going to extremes the path to success?

Local but lewd language lurking among the leaves

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 