Home»Sport»Soccer

David Nucifora talks up investment in women’s game

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Fergus Jayes

IRFU performance director David Nucifora believes the investment made in women’s rugby in Ireland will allow for ‘long term growth’ of the game after next month’s World Cup.

Dublin and Belfast are the host cities for the 12-team tournament which kicks off on August 9 and runs until August 26.

Ireland are in Pool C alongside Australia, France, Japan, and Nucifora insists the side will be the “best-prepared Irish team to enter a Rugby World Cup, there is no doubt about it”.

He continued: “By combining the 7s and 15s programme together under one banner, one system, it will allow us to invest money more efficiently. Part of the investment was to create this training base, having a purpose-built gym dedicated to women’s rugby, and hiring a 15s coach in Tom Tierney for the past three years to take them into this World Cup.

“All the players will have direct access to nutritional advice, strength and conditioning, and medical, a considerable investment but one that gives the girls the chance to perform at their best.”

Nucifora believes the hospitality to be experienced by all sides will be unparalleled, and that the home support will be a tremendous boost to the host nation. Tierney’s side are set to take part in a five-day training camp at Fota Island in Cork next week and Nucifora says training has intensified in the run up to the World Cup.

“Training times have multiplied considerably, two or three times as many contact hours. It is all part of the parcel in the build up to the World Cup. Last November we had the first (autumn) series for the women, they played three Test matches against three of the top ranked teams in the world which was great preparation.”

Ireland open their World Cup campaign against Australia on August 9 at 7pm.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, ireland, womens rugby world cup

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Tom Tierney: We learned from Six Nations heartbreak

Ambitious Niamh Briggs targeting World Cup glory on home soil

More in this Section

Ambitious Niamh Briggs targeting World Cup glory on home soil

Tom Tierney: We learned from Six Nations heartbreak

Kieran Marmion excited by PRO12’s plans to expand into South Africa

Ian Ritchie defends reduction in number of Lions games


Breaking Stories

Caroline Wozniacki finishes strongly to reach the second round in Sweden

Jose Mourinho looking to build a platform for more success at Manchester United

Irish sailor earns a spot in famous Fastnet Race

Irish Greyhound Board appoints new chief executive

Lifestyle

Three great routes for summer scrambling fans

Read the terms when it comes to car finance

Back to Ballybeg with the Mundy sisters

Wife, mother, and maker of fine furniture

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 22, 2017

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 