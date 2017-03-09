David Burke hails character as Brigid’s crack Colman’s in Croke Cup

St Brigid’s, Loughrea (Galway) 0-19 - St Colman’s, Fermoy (Cork) 1-13: David Burke hailed the character of his St Brigid’s team after watching the Connacht champions come from five points down to book a place in the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools senior hurling A semi-finals.

Galway senior captain Burke is helping to guide the fortunes of St Brigid’s, who were 0-8 to 1-10 down shortly after half-time against Harty Cup runners-up St Colman’s, Fermoy, yesterday.

However, from there until the finish, Loughrea-based St Brigid’s were inspired, outscoring their opponents by 0-11 to 0-3, and setting up a weekend Croke Cup semi-final with holders and competition specialists St Kieran’s.

Conor Molloy, brother of Galway senior panellist and 2016 U21 team captain Brian, was the scoring star, while another sibling, Stephen, captained the team from centre-back.

All-Star Burke said: “Serious win. Some character to come back from five points down. They’re doing that all year. They’re a championship team, in fairness. They worked ferociously hard in the second half and we got turnovers when the game was in the melting pot.”

St Brigid’s had the better of the early exchanges in a re-arranged fixture that went ahead on University of Limerick’s 4G pitch.

With Diarmuid Lenihan impressive for St Colman’s, they got level at 0-5 apiece, and the sides were deadlocked on three further occasions approaching half-time.

Lenihan’s point handed St Colman’s a 0-9 to 0-8 interval lead, before Jake Mehigan netted within 15 seconds of the restart.

Adam Creed added a point to put St Colman’s five clear, but Loughrea, who had other impressive performers in Ronan Glennon, Donal Mannion and Dylan Towolawi, took over from there.

Burke said: “We came out and I wasn’t even on the field a second and the ball was in the net. We probably got caught on the hop there. Something we need to look at, but we recovered very well and got some lovely scores. We worked on things we were doing badly in the first half.”

St Brigid’s won the Connacht title against Presentation College Athenry last month, but will face their stiffest test to date against Kilkenny nursery St Kieran’s.

Scorers for St Brigid’s:

C Molloy 0-8 (6f, 1 65), R Glennon, D Towolawi & D Mannion (0-1 sl) 0-3 each, J Nevin & B Moran 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Colman’s:

D Lenihan 0-8 (5f), J Mehigan 1-0, N O’Leary 0-2f, B Murphy, D Lardner & A Creed 0-1 each.

St Brigid’s:

B Lynch; C Delaney, C Mahony, C Curley; B Burke, S Molloy, V Kenny; R Glennon, B Moran; S Fallon, D Towolawi, D Mannion; J Nevin, C Molloy, D McGlynn.

Subs:

K Holloway for Fallon (45), N Horan for Nevin (55).

St Colman’s:

E Davis; E Wallace, J O’Leary, R O’Sullivan; S McCarthy, N O’Leary, E Roche; S O’Connor, D Lenihan; B Roche, B Murphy, D Lardner; J Mehigan, N O’Regan, A Creed.

Subs:

G Lardner for McCarthy (41), F Hickey for O’Regan (45), C Ryan for Mehigan (52), E Carey for D Lardner (57)

Referee:

J Murphy (Limerick)